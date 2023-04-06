WWE should not bring Logan Paul back for a match, says veteran (Exclusive)

Controversial internet celebrity Logan Paul's stint with WWE recently ended after his contract expired at WrestleMania 39, and Vince Russo believes he should not return.

Logan Paul locked horns with Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All. They delivered a good match that ended with The Architect picking up a much-needed win.

Recent rumors have suggested that the creative team is looking at a potential match between John Cena and Logan Paul at SummerSlam later this year. Vince Russo discussed the booking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said that the YouTuber has competed in enough matches. He added that the company doesn't need to bring The Maverick for one-off bouts.

"How many times are we going to do this Logan thing? I mean, you keep doing things with Logan, it's just like you are making it just about the cold match. How many times are you going to do it, bro?," said Russo. [55:21 - 55:40]

Apart from Seth Rollins, Logan Paul has previously locked horns with The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik. However, his biggest match came at Crown Jewel last year when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the show's main event.

Seth Rollins believes WWE should re-sign Logan Paul

Paul has openly discussed the end of his contract with WWE and said that the promotion would be "stupid not to re-sign" him. During his recent appearance on The Bump, Seth Rollins discussed the topic and shockingly agreed with his WrestleMania opponent.

The Architect based his entire feud with Logan Paul on social media celebrities using pro wrestling for clout without respecting the craft. However, Rollins has seemingly changed his opinion, and he believes that facing Logan Paul in front of over 70,000 people at WrestleMania changed his perspective. It will be interesting to see if The Maverick will return for a rumored SummerSlam match against John Cena.

