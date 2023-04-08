WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long picks out the "next big star" for the company (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long picks Logan Paul as the "next big star" for the company.

Teddy Long is a legendary figure in the world of sports entertainment. Long started his career in WWE as a referee before eventually transitioning into the role of an onscreen authority figure. During his WWE tenure, Long has seen numerous breakout stars come and go and knows what it takes to be the next big star.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis, the former SmackDown General Manager picked Logan Paul as the "next big star" for the company.

"I guarantee you I don't know whether you know he has. Well, I think now he has to make a decision whether he wants to become a full-time wrestler or he wants to continue to stay in the reps field, you know, in the entertainment side, but I think if he decides that he wants to do this full-time, I think Logan Paul will be your next big star." [6:52 - 7:13]

Teddy Long was all praise for Trish Stratus and Lita's performance at WrestleMania 39

Trish Stratus and Lita teamed up with Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. Stratus and Lita looked incredible throughout the match.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine with Bill Apter and Mac Davis, Teddy Long was all praise for the two Hall of Famers.

"Yes, I got a chance to see her [Trish Stratus]nand also Lita too, man! Lita is a phenomenal worker, man. You all speaking about how great that match was, right? You got some legends in that. You got Trish and Lita in there. You know Lita comes from the hardcore school. She will do it all. How can you not have a great match when you got people in there that can lead you and carry you," Teddy Long said. [8:40 - 9:02]

Logan Paul's in-ring skills have shown he has what it takes to be a big star. However, it remains to be seen if he is willing to put in the effort to become the next big star.

