"That is untrue" - Logan Paul responds to claims he photoshopped his contract announcement

Logan Paul recently announced that he has renewed his contract with WWE, but fans noticed something interesting about the image shared.

The image was of Logan Paul holding a WWE contract with Triple H pointing at him. However, fans quickly pointed out that the picture appeared to be a photoshopped version of when he signed his original contract with the company last year, with the jacket and drink bottle colors changed. Logan seemingly also cropped out former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon from the image as well.

Stephanie McMahon was a prominent figure in the company and served as co-CEO alongside Nick Khan before her resignation earlier this year. She stepped down shortly after it was announced that Vince McMahon would be returning to the company.

Logan took to Twitter to respond to claims that he photoshopped the image from when he originally signed a WWE contract. The popular YouTuber noted that his jacket is a different color, there is a different flavor of Prime Energy Drink in the shot, and Stephanie McMahon is nowhere to be found.

"Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE. That is untrue. As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor," tweeted Logan Paul.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE.



That is untrue.



WWE Universe reacts to Logan Paul denying he photoshopped the image

Wrestling fans instantly shot down Logan Paul's claim that he didn't photoshop the picture with concrete evidence.

Fans pointed out all the glaring errors in the image, including Triple H's hand being blue and the yellow Prime Energy Drink still being labeled as blue raspberry. Another fan noted that there is a blur on the table where Stephanie McMahon's reflection should be from the original photograph.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano @LoganPaul This is such a hilariously bad photoshop that it’s actually genius @LoganPaul This is such a hilariously bad photoshop that it’s actually genius

Wes Michaels @wesxmichaels @LoganPaul Why the blur through the table on the left where her dress should be reflecting tho… also glass should be see through like the glass is infront of you and H @LoganPaul Why the blur through the table on the left where her dress should be reflecting tho… also glass should be see through like the glass is infront of you and H

Logan has been incredibly impressive since joining the company, and most fans are happy that he is sticking around. However, he may want to practice his Photoshop skills during his downtime, as nothing gets past wrestling fans anymore.

