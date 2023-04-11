Major WWE star photoshopped from Logan Paul's contract announcement 

Logan Paul announced earlier today that he had re-signed with WWE before sharing an image of himself and Triple H on both Instagram and Twitter.

From the outside, the image looked new since Paul was wearing bright yellow and was showing off a yellow bottle of Prime, but the WWE Universe noticed that the image was in fact a photoshopped version of the original from last year.

His jacket has changed color, as well as the bottle of Prime, and perhaps most shocking is the fact that Stephanie McMahon has been edited out, as seen below.

The former Chairwoman of WWE announced her departure from the company earlier this year when Vince McMahon made his return and resumed his day-to-day role.

McMahon has since been on hiatus, and it appears she is no longer someone closely connected with new signings within the company.

Logan Paul's new WWE deal is believed to be for around two years

Logan Paul signed for WWE back in June 2022 on a one-year deal that has seen him wrestle The Miz, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins in singles matches after his initial Tag Team debut match at WrestleMania 38.

The star opened up about wanting to sign with the company on a year-to-year basis ahead of WrestleMania, but current rumors suggest that the star has signed a two-year deal. Paul himself is the only one to have announced this and shared the photoshopped image, with Triple H commenting on the announcement, but WWE themselves have yet to announce it publicly.

Paul was one of the stars that made WrestleMania a social media success for WWE, which could have been one of the catalysts for his re-signing.

