"She's probably sick of wrestling" - Former champion on why Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE

Former World Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently commented on Stephanie McMahon's resignation from WWE.

Last year, Stephanie McMahon announced that she was taking a leave from WWE. However, a few days later, she returned to the helm after her father, Vince McMahon, stepped down as Chairman and CEO. The Billion Dollar Princess later became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO amid her father's retirement from the company. However, the 46-year-old recently resigned upon her father's return as Executive Chairman.

During an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed Stephanie's departure from the Stamford-based company.

"I think everything they do is strategic and part of a big plan, you know what I mean. The heat was on. He had to take away then waited 'till the heat died off, then went back. Maybe Stephanie just wants to be a mom and just wants to retire and she's probably sick of wrestling. Could be," he said. [1:10:42 - 1:11:07]

Former WWE Champion says Stephanie McMahon had "earned the right to retire"

Stephanie McMahon started working in her father's company as a teenager. The Queen of Queens kicked off her career as a model and receptionist before becoming Director of Creative Writing, Executive Vice President of Creative, and Chief Brand Officer, in addition to being an on-screen talent.

After spending a few months as Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Stephanie left the company a few days ago. Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston stated that The Billion Dollar Princess had earned the right to retire.

"WWE is her life. She means a lot. She does so much for the company whether a lot of it gets seen or not. She is part of the lifeblood that allows the WWE to exist. So, her presence will definitely be missed for sure. But I think she's earned the right to retire and enjoy her family life. And I am happy for her in that sense," he said. [8:27 to 8:56]

