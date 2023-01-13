Stephanie McMahon and fellow official reportedly opposed the sale of WWE

Stephanie McMahon shocked the world of professional wrestling when she resigned and left the company as Vince McMahon forced his way back in. A recent report stated that Stephanie and Triple H opposed the sale of WWE.

Last week, Vince McMahon made his way back onto the company's Board of Directors. Soon after, it was revealed that McMahon wanted to sell the company and was looking for potential buyers for WWE.

After McMahon's return, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation and departed the company. Later, Vince McMahon was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman.

A new report from PWInsider states that Stephanie and Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) were against the sale of the company. It could be one of the reasons why Stephanie resigned and left WWE, though nothing of the sort has been stated by either party.

Currently, Nick Khan is the sole CEO of the company with Vince McMahon as the Executive Chairman. It will be interesting to see if Triple H, the current Chief Content Officer, decides to take any drastic steps like Stephanie McMahon.

As for who will end up taking over the sports entertainment juggernaut, several potential buyers have been revealed, including Disney, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and even AEW owners Shahid and Tony Khan.

