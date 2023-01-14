"WWE is her life" - Former World Champion on Stephanie McMahon's departure from the company

Stephanie McMahon served the company for decades in various roles before she resigned and left the company. Recently, former WWE World Champion and The New Day's Kofi Kingston spoke about McMahon's passion for the company and the industry.

A few days ago, Stephanie McMahon shocked the world of sports entertainment when she revealed that she had resigned and left WWE. Last year, Stephanie became the Chairwoman and Co-CEO of the company after Vince McMahon was surrounded by allegations.

Recently, current NXT Tag Team Champion and one-half of The New Day, Kofi Kingston praised the Billion Dollar Princess. Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, the 41-year-old superstar praised Stephanie and discussed the impact she made on the company before her departure:

"WWE is her life. She means a lot. She does so much for the company whether a lot of it gets seen or not. She is part of the lifeblood that allows the WWE to exist. So, her presence will definitely be missed for sure. But I think she's earned the right to retire and enjoy her family life. And I am happy for her in that sense." (From 8:27 to 8:56)

Currently, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are working on NXT where they won the NXT Tag Team Championships for Pretty Deadly.

Stephanie McMahon is currently recovering from an ankle injury

The Queen of Queens has been an on-screen personality for a while. Growing up in the industry, Stephanie McMahon has played several roles both on-screen and off-screen in WWE for decades.

Last year, she became the Chairwoman of the company after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company. Earlier this week, she resigned and left the company.

She revealed today that she is recovering from an ankle injury. She also shared an image from the hospital and sent a message to 'The King of Kings' Triple H. Check it out:

"Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH❤️) #RoadtoRecovery"

It will be interesting to see what Stephanie McMahon does next after her departure from WWE.

