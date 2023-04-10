Logan Paul’s new WWE deal could see him return for blockbuster match against 42-year-old in Saudi Arabia

Logan Paul recently announced that he had signed a new deal with WWE after his initial contract expired following his WrestleMania loss to Seth Rollins.

The YouTuber has only wrestled a handful of matches in WWE but has already become a popular star with the company's fanbase and appears to have picked up a long-term feud with another A-lister.

Over the past few months, Paul has dissed The Miz and taken small jabs at him in backstage segments. The two men have already faced off where Logan picked up his first singles win at SummerSlam last year, and it could now be time for the rematch.

WWE rarely sets up angles without any payoffs, and the upcoming Saudi Arabia show would be the perfect place for Paul to return to the ring and settle his issues with The Miz since they are clearly far from over.

The Miz was the host of the WWE WrestleMania event last weekend

The A-Lister hosted WrestleMania and was humiliated for two nights, so he will want to get back into the swing of things as part of one of the company's biggest overseas events this year.

Paul also set up a future match between Jake Paul and Solo Sikoa as part of his bout with Roman Reigns in the Middle East last year, which is yet to be explored.

The company has many options for Logan Paul if he returns before their trip to Saudi Arabia, but the star has a hectic schedule outside of the ring, and The Miz would be the perfect man to take him on at short notice.

