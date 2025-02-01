Dominik Mysterio reflects on unfortunate streak; vows to make huge changes this year (Exclusive)

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about his unwanted streak at WrestleMania. The star is yet to win a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Judgment Day member has been incredibly unsuccessful at WrestleMania. His losses include his debut match in 2022 when he and Rey Mysterio were defeated by Logan Paul and The Miz in a tag team encounter. The following year, Dirty Dom lost to his father in a singles match. Last year at WrestleMania XL, he and Santos Escobar lost a tag team match against The Master of 619 and Andrade.

During an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 27-year-old reflected on his 0-3 losing streak at The Show of Shows. Dominik emphasized that he has every intention of getting a win if he makes it to this year's 'Mania in Las Vegas.

"Of course. What do you think? I wanna be defeated at WrestleMania? No, I'm what, 0-3 at WrestleMania? So for whatever reason, if I find myself at WrestleMania this year in Las Vegas, it's gonna be 1-3. I promise you that," Dominik Mysterio said. [From 1:53 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio has had a tough time on Monday Night RAW in the last few weeks. Finn Balor has not shown up since his loss to former Judgment Day member Damian Priest in a Street Fight on the January 13 edition of the flagship show.

In his absence, Dirty Dom stepped up and joined forces with JD McDonagh in the World Tag Team Championship match against The War Raiders this past Monday. However, McDonagh ended up getting injured during the match. The heel duo eventually failed to beat the defending champions.

