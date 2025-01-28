JD McDonagh has suffered a horrifying injury on WWE RAW this week. He was left hurt after a very bad landing on his neck.

The star teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to fight War Raiders this week on RAW. With Finn Balor out of action, the match was for the World Tag Team Championship. The two stars had a huge chance to win the titles and bring them back to Judgment Day. Unfortunately, there was something else waiting for them altogether.

During the match, McDonagh did an over-the-top-rope moonsault dive onto the War Raiders. However, he landed badly and hit his head against the commentary table. The back of his head and neck whiplashed off the desk, making it immediately obvious that he was hurt. Michael Cole was immediately worried and called for assistance.

McDonagh continued the match while staying somewhat on his feet. He looked like he was not quite sure where he was, which worried everyone concerned.

After the match, he went to the back and collapsed the moment he passed the stage. Fans were very worried and posted about him.

Sportskeeda wishes JD MCdonagh a swift recovery.

