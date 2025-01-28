Judgment Day member suffers horrifying injury during WWE RAW; brutally hits his head & Michael Cole calls for medical assistance

A Judgment Day member suffered a horrible injury during WWE RAW, where a move went very wrong. He hit the back of his head against a table, with Michael Cole calling for assistance immediately.

During the match between Judgment Day and the War Raiders, JD McDonagh brutally hit his head against the commentary table after landing badly from a moonsault to the outside. The star's head hit the side of the table badly, and Cole, in prime position to see how bad the landing was, started to call for assistance immediately.

The moment can be seen here.

Michael Cole was very worried and could not believe that McDonagh got up after that and continued the match. He said he respected him and was taking back everything that he'd said against McDonagh in the past. He called him the toughest guy in WWE.

"I don't even know how McDonagh is functioning tonight; he may be the toughest guy in WWE."

He went on to talk about how McDonagh was falling and could not even stand up on the apron. He added that McDonagh likely didn't know where he was.

"JD McDonagh is not even standing up on the apron. I don't think he knows where he is."

The Judgment Day star could barely make it through the match and was left very hurt. The medical personnel subtly checked on him while he was still wrestling.

