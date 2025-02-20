Zachary Levi appeals to Elon Musk not to fire "people who voted for Donald Trump" amid DOGE lay-offs

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi has requested Elon Musk not to fire the federal employees who support Trump. This happened after the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, helmed by the Tesla CEO implemented widespread layoffs.

Ad

In an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters on February 17, Levi noted that "good people" are losing their jobs needlessly. The actor further stated:

“There are good people, people who voted for Donald Trump, who are losing their jobs. And we got to make sure we don’t leave those folks behind.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

He then requested Musk to not “let everybody fall through the cracks." The interview came after DOGE released a list of government contracts on its official website. On a new "wall of receipts" on the website, the list contains the names of the contracts it has canceled.

Zachary Levi pleaded with Elon Musk to not fire everyone amidst DOGE’s mass firing

Zachary Levi talked about Trump and Musk firing tons of people (Image via Getty Images)

After Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Levi's favorite, withdrew his independent presidential run in August, Levi backed Trump. The actor, who openly supported Trump during the 2024 presidential election, further praised him in front of Watters and said,

Ad

"I was very supportive of Bobby Kennedy... That led me to Donald Trump. And I am so grateful. I am so grateful that the election went the way that it did, and specifically because people like Bobby and Tulsi Gabbard are now in there and confirmed and can do the work and listen.”

Ad

The Chuck actor further told Watters that he was happy that Trump was elected president and that Kennedy was confirmed as the secretary of health and human services. However, Zachary Levi also said that he feels the Musk-run “DOGE is complicated.” He said,

“There are a lot of people that are very afraid right now, because there are truly good, working people that work for the government that are getting lost in the cracks. And we have got to do something about that.”

Ad

Zachary Levi continued,

“Please, Elon and all of your team, and whatever needs to happen, please don’t let everybody fall through the cracks, as we are doing what is necessary, which is to get in there and cut a cancer out.”

Zachary Levi then went on to compare DOGE’s cuts to cancer patients undergoing surgery.

“You lose some good healthy tissue along with that. [Doctors] don’t want to do that, but it’s a part of extracting that darkness out of there. And right now, that’s what’s happening.”

Ad

Ad

These remarks came after the White House and DOGE sacked several new hires and career staff, resulting in the termination of thousands of federal government employees in the first month of Trump's administration.

They also federal grants and advised agency executives to prepare for "large-scale reductions in force." Additionally, Trump resumed firing federal employees and issuing executive orders one day after the federal holiday of Presidents' Day.

Michelle King, the chief of the Social Security Administration, resigned at the start of the day due to Musk's alleged access to private federal information. Meanwhile, according to a BBC News report, the US Department of Agriculture stated that it was attempting to swiftly undo the weekend terminations of agency staff involved in the federal government's response to the H5N1 bird flu pandemic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback