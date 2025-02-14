On February 14, Elon Musk criticized the U.S. judicial branch for blocking Donald Trump's executive orders in a now-viral tweet. The billionaire, seemingly frustrated, wrote that if any judge can block the President's executive orders, then the U.S. is no longer a democratic country.

Ad

According to the Independent, on February 13, a Boston judge blocked Trump's birthright citizenship order, the fourth time the executive order had been blocked.

Elon Musk's tweet on the judicial branch. [Image via X/@elonmusk]

Elon Musk's tweet went viral on X, creating a discourse in its reply section. One netizen named @leoknyc777 asked what the point of having a judicial branch is if they don't do their job. They also asked Elon Musk if he wanted to wipe out the norms. They wrote:

Ad

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

"Huh? What’s the point of having a judicial branch if they can’t rule on what’s legal and what’s not? Thats their function. Its called checks and balances. Why do you want to obliterate our norms? If you’re not happy with a ruling there’s an appeals court all the way up to SCOTUS."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Most netizens pointed out to Musk that the judges are doing their jobs. One netizen, @devlij1, mentioned a President must act within legal limits, and if he doesn't, then the country will face dictatorship.

Another (@rosejade_eth) seemingly mocked Elon Musk by saying understanding democracy must be complex for a billionaire like him.

"Judicial review does not mean judges “run the country” it means presidents must govern within legal and constitutional boundaries. If any president could act without legal limits, we wouldn’t have democracy we’d have dictatorship." A netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"That is literally the essence of democracy. Our government has three co-equal branches and the Court can and must be a check on the executive branch when it violates the law, especially direct violations of the Constitution." Another netizen wrote.

"That’s checks and balances for you. I know it might be difficult for a billionaire to comprehend how democracy isn’t about following the orders of a President or unelected co-President." Another X user wrote.

Ad

Some netizens agreed with Elon Musk, calling the judges "activists."

"These activist judges have to be taken down several notches." A netizen wrote on X.

"These are not judges, that are activists. And they need to be removed from their benches." Another X user wrote.

"We live in a judge-ocracy run by an unelected managerial class appointed by the most corrupt people on earth. Why do almost all of our federal employees belong to one political party?" Another netizen wrote.

Ad

Elon Musk bashes federal judges: Boston federal judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order

Donald Trump - Narendra Modi meeting in Washington DC - Image via Getty

According to The Independent's report, a federal judge in Boston blocked Trump's executive order that prevents children of illegal immigrants from gaining U.S. citizenship.

Ad

Federal judges in New Hampshire, Seattle, and Maryland previously blocked this birthright citizenship order.

According to Reuters' report, John Coughenour, a federal judge in Seattle, was the first to block the President's executive order.

Coughenour temporarily blocked it on January 23. On February 6, he extended his order. Last month, he criticized Trump by saying,

"I've been on the bench for over four decades. I can't remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one. This is a blatantly unconstitutional order."

Ad

Along with Trump's birthright citizenship order, his executive order to demolish the Department of Education is also garnering backlash from people.

Earlier this month, Democrat members of Congress were denied entry into the U.S. Department of Education's headquarters when they requested to meet with the Acting Education Secretary, Denise Carter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback