“Since when are 18 year olds not considered adults?” — Netizens react to Trump’s executive order blocking funding for gender transition under 19

On January 28, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to block federal funding for gender transitions of people under 19. As per the order, the US government would no longer support surgical interventions, the use of puberty blockers, and other gender-affirming care for individuals below the age.

According to CNN's January 28 report, 26 states in America have passed a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors, while the Department of Justice would investigate the states that protect access to the procedures. Trump has also banned transgender people from serving or enlisting in the military.

Trump's executive order garnered a mix of reactions from netizens. One X user (@Scar_LiT) stated that 18-year-olds are considered old enough to vote, drive, and go to war, so it doesn't make sense that the government doesn't consider them adults in this case. They tweeted:

"Since when are 18 year olds not considered adults? They're old enough to go to war, they're old enough to vote, they're old enough to drive, but they're not old enough to have funding for transitioning? Absolute horsesh*t no matter how you look at it."

Some netizens supported the executive order, claiming only an adult should make life-altering decisions like transitioning. A netizen (@ValhallaPump) claimed the ideology that tells people they can become their 'true selves' with body modification is "beyond evil."

"A low key good thing. With the amount of people that regret transitioning...I feel sad for them. This way only an adult can make such a life altering & permanent decision for themselves," a netizen wrote.

"Fantastic news. An ideology that tells young people, it’s possible to be born wrong, but you can become your “true self” with pharmaceutical drugs and extreme body modification, is beyond evil," another said.

"The problem being? it’s very coherent to at least wait until a prudent age to allow such invasive and irreversible procedures. the bad thing would be if these would be prohibited no matter the age, but this is not a bad thing," one X user said.

Meanwhile, some netizens pointed out that transitioning before turning 18 was "never a thing." They speculated that Trump was trying to distract American citizens from other issues, such as the low minimum wage and poor healthcare. One netizen (@MationMiss) noted that Trump cannot make social transitions illegal, like using preferable pronouns or wearing certain clothes.

"MAGA’s obsession with transgenders and the LGBTQ community is just plain weird. People in this country don’t have healthcare, are living paycheck to paycheck, no free early child-care and a minimum wage that hasn’t been raised in a decade, but the trans are hurting you!" an X user wrote.

"First off this was NEVER a thing. And the federal government does not ever pay for something like that so him signing this is just score political points and get clicks from some of these gullible people in the comments. Obviously to distract from taking away actual benefits," another user said.

"Anyway, did yall know they were only allowed to transition at the age of 18? Before turning 18 the transition was only social, like wearing clothes they feel comfortable with and getting called by the pronouns they prefer. Fun thing is he can’t make that illegal," one netizen wrote.

Trump previously signed an order to recognize only two genders in the US

On his inauguration day on January 20, Donald Trump signed an executive order officially recognizing only two genders in the US; male and female.

The President also said that government documents must show people's sex at conception. Additionally, he condemned the use of preferred pronouns and gender identity.

Seth Moulton, a Democrat of Massachusetts, told GBH News on January 21 that Trump is denying the rights of transgender people, which was expected of him. He further stated that Democrats are outraged by Trump's executive order, but it will get them nowhere. Moulton said,

"We knew this was coming, and yet Democrats have refused to even discuss contentious issues like transgender people in gender-specific or single-sex spaces and, as a result, we have no response other than outrage, which will get us nowhere."

Amidst the mixed reactions from netizens, Trump is reportedly aiming to erase "transgender ideology" from the US, as per CBS on January 28.

