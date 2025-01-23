“Yet America is going backwards”- Internet  slams Donald Trump’s “anti-LGBTQ” orders as Thailand becomes first SE nation to legalize same-sex marriage

On Monday, January 20, US President Donald Trump issued an 'anti-LGBTQ' order, expressing his administration's opposition to transgender identity and gender diversity. Trump further criticized corporate and federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

On the other hand, three days later, on Thursday, January 23, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia and the third country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. To commemorate the milestone, LGBTQ organizations planned to register over 1,000 marriages in a single day.

Once both the news went public, people criticized the US president while applauding Thailand’s government. They took to X to express their opinion about the same. One X user shared a post about Thailand's legalization of same-sex marriage and wrote, “America is going backwards.”

“And yet America is going backwards,” wrote one user.

One X user tagged Trump as racist, while another one asked how he even won the election.

“Soo in essence he's racist?” wrote an X user.

“He’s literally a villain,” said another one.

“How did he even won the elections,” asked another user sarcastically.

However, many Trump supporters took his side. Some criticized the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

"Trump has ended widespread, government sanctioned discrimination. All those groups have the exact same rights as every other American," wrote an X user.

“Why should there be special things for certain people? Nowadays. We are all equal in God and his eyes,” wrote another Trump supporter.

“Instead of spreading misinformation and extremist rhetoric, do something positive and educate your audience. Please post the Executive Orders that rescind the benefits to each of the marginalized communities you listed,” another one said furiously.

On Monday, January 20, Trump rescinded several executive directives that aimed to support racial equality, help immigrants, and curb discrimination against gay and transgender people.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," Trump said.

Trump administration's first official statement said that the new government seeks to "establish male and female as biological reality and protect women from radical gender ideology."

The order further stated that the administration would only employ "clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male."

Trump further seeks to reinstate several policies that were in effect during his first administration, such as placing transgender inmates in federal prisons based on the sex they were assigned at birth. According to his government, there are no transgender or nonbinary people.

Additionally, he also repealed executive orders from the Biden administration that forbade "discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation," school discrimination against LGBTQ Americans, and equity initiatives for Black, Hispanic, and Pacific Islander Americans.

During his campaign, Trump criticized transgender individuals, particularly transgender athletes, and gender-affirming child care.

On the other hand, on Thursday, Thailand legalized same-sex marriage. Many organizations and businesses held large-scale pride celebrations to commemorate the new law.

As per Reuter's January 23 report, more than 200 couples, some dressed in white dresses, others in Western suits, and traditional Thai attire, lined up to exchange vows at a mass wedding held at a posh shopping mall in Bangkok.

Additionally, Thailand also became the third Asian country to legalize same-sex weddings, following Taiwan and Nepal.

