"Happily ever after": Fans celebrate as Thai actors Newyear and Both get engaged after 11 years of togetherness

Popular Thai actors Newyear Kitiwhut and Both Nuttapong announced their official engagement on September 13, 2023, after dating for 11 long years. The news was made public via Instagram by Newyear, who uploaded a series of four photos with the caption:

"Say yes from the first day 13.9.”

Three out of these four photos were sweet selfie snaps of the couple, with the last photo being of their hands on each other showcasing their beautiful engagement rings.

Newyear and Both are extremely popular in their country and are one of the most celebrated couples. Needless to say, the internet was flooded with congratulatory messages for the two after their engagement announcement.

Good wishes pour in for Thai couple Newyear and Both as they announce their engagement

Newyear Kitiwhut Sawutdimilin and Both Nuttapong Chinsoponsap are both experienced actors who first met via Instagram. This relationship started around of February 2012, when Newyear approached Both via Instagram by commenting on one of his photos.

The couple even played a gay couple in Thai drama, Top Secret Together. They also run a YouTube channel together.

Following the news of their engagement, fans were left overjoyed and flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the two.

Even Korean netizens - who typically hail from a more conservative society - were seen congratulating the couple on theqoo, a popular social media platform in the country. However, this is not surprising, given that the BL market of Korea has been expanding day by day.

Korean netizes react to the couple's engagement (Image via Pannchoa)

As per Reuters, Thailand is one of Asia's most LGBTQ+-friendly countries. Though same-sex marriages are not supported legally in the country yet, couples do get married here without the protection of the law. Reuters reported that in 2022, lawmakers also passed four bills on same-sex unions following a first reading.