5 Korean BL dramas to look forward to in 2023

Korean BL dramas have seen an increase in popularity ever since the release of the 2020 show Where Your Eyes Linger, which saw huge success both domestically and internationally.

Many other BL dramas were also released after Where Your Eyes Linger, but it was Semantic Error that solidified the popularity of Korean BL dramas. It was one of the most talked-about shows in 2022, and following its success, many more production houses have decided to release their own projects.

Love Tractor and four other highly anticipated Korean BL dramas to watch in 2023

1) Individual Circumstances

Individual Circumstances is currently the only released Korean BL drama on the list. The show premiered on January 19, and has eight episodes in total that can be watched on Viki.

The story follows the life of Ha Yeon-woo, a famed movie director who has since fallen from grace and gone into a heavy slump. He crosses paths with a prolific web-based novel author, Sung Woo-jae, who has his own dark past when it comes to romance.

The production company for the show, 1012 Studio, will also be releasing another BL drama soon, titled All the Liquors. It was also supposed to be released in 2023, but there has been no confirmation yet.

2) Love Tractor

Love Tractor is another upcoming Korean BL drama based on a webtoon of the same name by Hmm Yong Yong and Angry Monster. The series is being produced by the same studio that created the popular Korean BL drama Semantic Error.

Love Tractor is another upcoming Korean BL drama based on a webtoon of the same name by Hmm Yong Yong and Angry Monster. The series is being produced by the same studio that created the popular Korean BL drama Semantic Error.

The show revolves around the blossoming love between Seon-yool, a city man who came to the countryside to take a break, and Ye-chan, a young country boy who loves the suburbs.

3) Bon Appetit

Bon Appetit is a Korean BL drama that is set to release in 2023, however, there is no clear date yet. The culinary BL drama was first announced in March 2022.

It is a romance between office worker Do-hun and his neighbor Yoon-so, who cooks well and often cooks for the former.

4) A Shoulder to Cry On

A Shoulder to Cry On is an upcoming BL based on the eponymous webtoon written by DongMul.

A Shoulder to Cry On is an upcoming BL based on the eponymous webtoon written by DongMul. The drama is set to be released in February 2023, and the two leads are part of the K-pop group OmegaX, who were recently in the news for having filed a lawsuit against their agency for their abusive behavior towards the members.

The story revolves around recluse archer Da-yeol, who gets into trouble when his devilishly handsome classmate, Tae-hyun, falsely accuses the former of trying to kiss him forcefully. This accusation turns Da-yeol’s life upside down and jeopardizes his scholarship at school, while Tae-hyun seems unremorseful and seems to enjoy the former’s misery.

5) Eccentric Romance

Asianovelas BL Lovers @AsianovelasBL | Eccentric Romance The Series Soon



#EccentricRomance

#KoreanBL #BL Korea| Eccentric Romance The Series Soon #기이한로맨스 depicts the youthful romance between Sung Hoon (Yoon Jun Woon) and Jay (Save Saisawat) facing a mysterious murder case and finding the culprit which is slated to be released this year! Korea 🇰🇷 | Eccentric Romance The Series Soon #EccentricRomance #기이한로맨스 depicts the youthful romance between Sung Hoon (Yoon Jun Woon) and Jay (Save Saisawat) facing a mysterious murder case and finding the culprit which is slated to be released this year! #KoreanBL #BL https://t.co/upcQNLIL0R

Eccentric Romance is an upcoming Korean BL drama from Hangyang Studio, which also made the 2021 BL show Peach of Time.

One of Eccentric Romance's main leads is a Thai actor who has appeared in Thai BL dramas such as Ai Long Nhai and Why You… Y Me?

Set in college, the BL drama is a campus romance between tsundere Sung-hoon and the adorable Jay. Their paths cross when they encounter a mysterious murder case and decide to find the culprit together.

The aforementioned Korean BL dramas are some of the most anticipated shows of 2023. Although there is not much news about the drama Eul’s Love, it is still highly anticipated as it is based on a webtoon of the same name by Moscareto, who also wrote The New Employee, which was a highly successful BL drama released in 2022.

