“Deadnaming gulf of mexico just like i deadname twitter” — Netizens react as Apple Maps now shows 'Gulf of America' following Trump’s executive order

Following Google Maps, Apple Maps has renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. According to Bloomberg's report on February 11, the change is only for U.S. users, but Apple will soon implement it globally.

In a statement, Google explained that the map will show the Gulf of Mexico in Mexico, the Gulf of America in America, and both names everywhere else.

"As we announced two weeks ago and consistent with our longstanding practices, we’ve begun rolling out changes to reflect this update. People using Maps in the U.S. will see “Gulf of America,” and people in Mexico will see “Gulf of Mexico.” Everyone else will see both names."

President Donald Trump signed the executive order on January 20, 2025, renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. PopCrave, the X page, announced the news on X, garnering varied responses from netizens.

One netizen named @ARTP0Ptech said they would continue calling it the Gulf of Mexico the way they called X with its former name, Twitter. They wrote:

"deadnaming Gulf of Mexico just like I deadname Twitter."

Netizens criticized the President for renaming the body of water instead of reducing the price of groceries and gas.

"Devaluing the Gulf of Mexico but not Devaluing that $13 carton of a dozen eggs in the grocery is a choice & a WILD one at that," one netizen wrote on X.

"Aren’t they supposed to be lowering cost of goods ? Why are they focused on renaming stuff?" another netizen wrote.

"WOW. Heading out to the grocery store and gas station to see if this vital EO by trump has lowered the price of eggs and gas. BRB," another X user wrote.

Some netizens criticized Apple and Google for quickly adapting to political directives. One netizen, @JulianJanganoo, wondered if the rest of the countries would start calling it the Gulf of America.

"Spineless f**ks! What drives these cowards? Money ?Not at all like former heroes who were driven by patriotism and love of America. How much money is enough?" a netizen wrote on X.

"Im very curious how this will play out for the next 10 years. My guess is no one will care enough in the US govt to change it back and the rest of the planet will also change it just to reduce confusion," another netizen wrote.

"It's surprising to see how quickly tech giants like Apple and Google adapt to political directives, even when it comes to renaming geographical features. The "Gulf of America" change sure sparks a lot of conversation," another X user wrote.

Why did Donald Trump change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America?

On January 7, 2025, Donald Trump announced at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago that he preferred the name Gulf of America and it was more appropriate. He expressed the name had a "beautiful ring" to it. He said:

"We're gonna be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory. The Gulf of America, what a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate."

On January 20, his first day in office, Trump signed the executive order. On February 9, he signed a proclamation announcing February 9 as the official Gulf of America Day. The proclamation states:

"As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America."

According to a report on February 11 by Variety, the Associated Press was not allowed to attend a White House event because the non-profit association refused to use the Gulf of America in its style guide.

As per the media outlet, editor Julie Pace claimed the White House informed them that if the Associated Press refused to follow Trump's executive order, they would not be allowed to access Oval Office events.

