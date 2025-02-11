"There are no real winners here"—Former White House spokesperson weighs in on the legal skirmish between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle has created headlines since last month and the case is not expected to witness an end soon. During a hearing that happened last month, New York Federal judge Lewis J Liman finalized the new trial date as March 9, 2026, as per Variety.

Meanwhile, former White House spokesperson Alexandra LaManna spoke to Fox News Digital on Sunday, February 9, and addressed Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal problems by saying:

"There are no real winners here, but right now, Blake and Ryan are losing the image war."

LaManna mentioned that there is no risk to someone's reputation if the person has a lot of public support along with "an airtight case and full control of the narrative." Alexandra said that nothing like these have happened so far in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle, saying that the former's "s*xual harassment allegations" cannot be ignored and continued:

"She and Ryan may have decided that speaking out was worth the reputational fallout, no matter the cost. But this is a he-said-she-said that is getting messier by the day, and it's getting harder for Blake and Ryan to come out looking clean."

Alexandra also stated that it is not easy to win over public opinion compared to emerging as a winner in a case, adding that if Blake and Justin have failed to do that, they can decide to let go of the matter and allow people to take some time to forget everything.

Expert claims that Blake Lively's husband's reputation has been damaged because of the legal battle

Blake and Justin shared the screen in the romantic drama film It Ends with Us, which came out last year. The latter, who even served as a director, was sued by the Gossip Girl star on December 21, 2024, alleging that Blake put forward certain conditions while shooting the film, following which Baldoni reportedly launched a campaign to destroy Lively's public image, as per the Independent.

Justin Baldoni was fired by the WME agency a day after Blake Lively filed the lawsuit and Blake also received support from well-known faces in Hollywood, including her sister Robyn. As mentioned, the legal battle has continued with both sides making certain accusations against each other.

While White House spokesperson Alexandra LaManna has already shared her opinion about the ongoing case, management expert and managing partner for Goldman McCormick PR, Ryan McCormick addressed how the legal problem has damaged Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds' reputation.

In an interview with Fox News on February 5, 2025, Ryan said that Reynolds has taken a "little bruising" due to the ongoing legal issues and continued:

"It's hard to fathom why both sides (and various media conglomerates with a financial stake in all three actors) would allow this prolonged legal case to be in the public eye. It is mutually-assured, reputation destruction."

According to Fox News, Ryan Reynolds signed autographs for fans as he appeared in New York City a few days ago. Notably, he has not responded to his wife's ongoing legal issues directly from his side yet.

