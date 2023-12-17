"BTS is amazing, ARMY is so amazing": Fans rejoice as the band tops K-pop boy groups brand reputation every month in 2023

On December 17, 2023, it was revealed that BTS has topped the K-pop boy group brand reputation every month in 2023 leaving ARMYs proud and over the moon.

The group consists of seven versatile and talented members including Kim Seokjin aka Jin, Kim Namjoon aka RM, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Jung Hoseok aka j-hope, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung aka V, and Jeon Jungkook.

It should be noted that the group's activities are currently on hiatus as all the members have started their mandatory military service. The group has still topped the K-pop boy group brand reputation every month showcasing their power and influence over the K-pop industry.

As soon as the fans got to know about it, they took to social media praising both the group and their fans. One user stated:

Expand Tweet

"Another year for BTS": Fans are proud of the group's latest feat

Expand Tweet

Since BTS' Jin enlisted in December 2022, the group has been inactive but still released Take Two in June for their songs, which also topped the Billboard charts despite their inactivity as a group.

However, the members have been active in their individual careers since the start of Chapter 2 for BTS where they solely focus on their solo endeavors including releasing singles, and albums, appearing in variety shows, and much more.

RM has released his debut album Indigo and collaborated with several artists. Jin gifted fans with his single The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay, while j-hope released Jack In The Box. Suga released his D-Day album.

Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook have released their debut albums, including FACE, Layover, and GOLDEN contributing significantly to the development of the idols. Even though the group is on hiatus members continue to exert their influence worldwide with phenomenal albums, variety show appearances, and hit collaborations.

Throughout 2023, BTS has topped K-pop boy groups' brand reputation every month, leaving fans elated and proud. The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute determined these rankings each month based on data, including consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, social media posts, community indexes of K-pop boy groups, and other statistics.

Check out how fans are reacting as BTS tops K-pop boy groups' brand reputation every month in 2023:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those unversed, Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoon, Jimin, and Jungkook have recently enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11 and 12.

Jin is scheduled to discharge from his mandatory military service in June 2024. The group is reportedly to reunite in 2025.