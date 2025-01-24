"How did this man get elected?"— Internet reacts as NYC Mayor Eric Adams says his heart goes out to Diddy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing widespread criticism after expressing sympathy for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing federal s*x trafficking charges.

The controversy erupted after Adams defended his decision to award Combs the key to the city in 2023. This honor was revoked following the release of surveillance footage showing Combs assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Online reactions to Adams' recent statements have been overwhelmingly negative, with many questioning his judgment and leadership. One Reddit user commented:

Internet reacts as NYC Mayor Eric Adams says his heart goes out to Diddy (Image via@u/Cynicbats_Reddit)

Other netizens echoed similar sentiments and criticized Adams' remarks.

"Seriously? That one video alone of Diddy beating a woman up, even if you knew nothing about everything else he was accused of, would have most decent people losing most sympathy for him," another Reddit user commented.

"This tells me he has always wanted to go to a white party but couldn't ever get an invite...," a user remarked.

The criticism extended beyond the mayor, with some questioning the broader culture of awarding honors to celebrities before thorough vetting.

"yea criminals usually have empahy for each other," a user commented.

"Well they'll be reunited soon enough in a New York correctional facility," another user commented.

"How can someone be this blatant and corrupt and still be a mayor? Don't give me this is america crap because it happens all over the world but this guy is straight shameless and the new york city constituents should be ashamed for not doing anything about it," another added.

Eric Adams defends Diddy and comments on TikTok ban during interview

Appearing on Stephen A. Smith's YouTube show on Wednesday, Eric Adams defended his initial decision to honor Combs, stating that it was based on the artist's past contributions to the city. He explained:

"Look, you can't live life by what's in the front window. You go based on what people have done."

When asked about the key being rescinded, Eric Adams clarified that the decision was made by a panel, not him, and that Sean Combs' team was "cool" with the reversal. However, his comments expressing sympathy for Combs sparked outrage.

"Listen, my heart goes out to him as he goes through his legal struggles," Eric Adams said. When Smith followed up by asking if that included a presumption of innocence, Adams replied:

"Exactly. There by the grace of God goes I. We're all going through something, so my heart goes out to him."

While Adams' comments about Sean Combs drew criticism, he also addressed another polarizing issue—the TikTok ban. The mayor stated that while concerns over data privacy were valid, the platform provided an important space for cultural exchange and small businesses. His remarks come as the U.S. government intensifies efforts to regulate or ban TikTok due to security concerns.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to appear in federal court in May, facing multiple charges related to s*x trafficking. His legal team has denied all allegations, calling them "pure fiction" and accusing media outlets of rushing to capitalize on the situation.

Meanwhile, Eric Adams continues to deal with his own legal troubles, as he faces federal corruption charges related to alleged bribery and illegal foreign campaign donations. The mayor has pleaded not guilty, claiming the charges are politically motivated.

