"Now we know why Elon was lobbying for the TikTok ban"—Netizens react as X introduces new video tab for US users

The internet has reacted to the social media platform X introducing a new video tab for United States users amid reports of a TikTok ban. On Saturday, January 18, the short video platform stopped working for millions of users across the United States, who were no longer able to watch or post content on the app.

However, TikTok was back the very next day after reports of President Donald Trump working on reinstating the app surfaced. On January 19, it was available for use in the United States and greeted users with a note thanking Trump.

Amid the recent uncertainties surrounding the future of TikTok, Elon Musk-led platform X has launched a video tab feature on the platform for United States users. The tab, like the ones that exist on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and the like will enable users to scroll through vertical videos.

Netizens have reacted to the move by the social media giant, with one suggesting that Elon Musk might turn the TikTok ban in his favor.

"Now we know why Elon was lobbying for the TikTok ban," wrote the user on X.

"Yo... Tik Tok just got back from the ban drama and cant catch a break from competition," opined another.

"X/Twitter has actually introduced a new feature - a vertical video "For You" feed in the Explore tab, available on mobile for users in select countries, including the US. It's like TikTok, but on Twitter! No dedicated video tab announced yet, though. Are you excited about this new feature?" wrote another netizen.

One user talked about the improvements X needed to make to compete with other social media platforms.

"They need to make it fast and load time needs to improve. Also give a direct option to post videos. X is way behind Tik Tok in this category but i am hopeful it will change," opined the user.

"They see the power of TikTok now. They all want a piece of the pie. I just wish they would all get on a standard length for Short Form Content or unlimited length," commented another.

"Technically the normal "for you tab" was already a video feed, just mixed in with text based posts. Are we sure a video only tab is needed?" one netizen chimed in.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"Elon wants a platform that is Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and everything at once. I liked it when the simplicity of writing and putting photos and videos was the day to day. It has so much that in the end it is not used," one wrote on X.

"With all the hate on this app I’m sure it’ll just be nothing but rants about everything," declared another.

"Its always things we didn't ask for with this app," one commented.

"How about we bring back the 2018 IG algorithm… 🤔 exposure was much easier," inferred another on X.

"Never being dramatic again hahaha"— Coco Gauff reacts to the TikTok banning and unbanning fiasco

American tennis icon Coco Gauff recently reacted to TikTok getting banned in the United States, only to be reinstated less than a day later. The 20-year-old was vocal about her heartbreak following the social media platform's ban during her ongoing 2025 Australian Open campaign.

In the fourth round, Gauff clashed against Belinda Bencic in the quest to win her career's second Grand Slam. The world number three came back from behind to claim a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory and marched into the quarter-finals.

After her victory, Gauff opened up about her heartbreak over the TikTok ban. Although she agreed that her productivity would increase, Gauff was candid about her love for the platform.

"But yeah, hopefully, it comes back. I don't know, it's really sad. I've been on the app since it was called Musical.ly. So, yeah, I love TikTok. I don't know, it's like an escape," Gauff said in her post-match press conference. "So, I guess it'll force me to read books more, and yeah, be more a productive human probably," she said.

Just a day later, the platform was restored and the 20-year-old celebrated its return on X.

"Tik tok is back😭 never being dramatic again hahaha," Gauff wrote on X.

She also shared a screenshot of the app's welcome message after it was restored on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Lmafaooo we were dramatic for what."

Coco Gauff's Instagram story (image via Instagram/@cocogauff)

Before his Presidential inauguration on January 20, Donald Trump announced that he would issue an executive order that would postpone the banning of the platform before a deal could be reached with the platform regarding national security.

