⁠"This is EXACTLY what he wanted" - Netizens react to TikTok's message crediting Trump for reinstating the app in the U.S.

After a temporary shutdown on Saturday, TikTok restored its services on Sunday, January 19, 2024, and thanked President-elect Donald Trump for the same. Informing its users, the application greeted the users with the message:

“Welcome back! Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.! You can continue to create, share and discover all the things you love on TikTok.”

Expand Tweet

As the application returned after a blackout of many hours, the same became the topic of discussion for social media users, as many started pouring in their views and comments.

As an X user, PopBase shared the message pop-up by the app on their handle, and another internet user responded by saying:

“Y’all are losing the plot praising Trump for "bringing" tiktok back. This is EXACTLY what he wanted… use your brain.”

The app resumes services in the US, credits Donald Trump for the same: Social media users' reactions explored. (Image via X)

Furthermore, others also had a similar opinion, as several stated:

“Y’all better not fall for it,” wrote one social media user.

“This is the biggest PR campaign ever,” added another.

“This has just been a shameful PR stunt for Trump, and a lot of y’all fell for it. Get rid of the app, nobody wants it back anymore,” stated one more X user.

“The threat was the grift. Restoring it is for personal profit,” commented an internet user on the post.

Furthermore, several others also pointed out how it was Trump in 2020 to sign the order to ban the app in the US.

“We ain’t forget.. don’t fall for it,” wrote one X user.

“Isn’t Trump the one who initiated the whole “Ban TikTok” thing?” added another.

Expand Tweet

“We have to save it”- Details explored as President-elect Trump addresses the TikTok ban in a rally

As TikTok faced a temporary shutdown, President-elect, Donald Trump addressed the ban in a rally hosted on Sunday, January 19, 2025, just before his inauguration on Monday. He assured the masses that he would begin restoring the services as soon as he took office on January 20, 2025, as he said:

"Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it.”

Furthermore, he also added that the US will be seeking a joint venture so that the application can continue running.

For the unversed, the short video sharing app had shut its operations in the country on Saturday evening, ahead of the Supreme Court deadline.

The application even let the users know about the unavailability of the app in the country, and also spoke about how they are hopeful that Trump will have “a solution to reinstate TikTok.”

The message read:

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned."

Expand Tweet

As the application had shut its operations, it was not even available on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. The same came after the Supreme Court had given TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, an ultimatum of January 19, 2025, to either sell its US operations or face a permanent ban.

However, as the short video sharing application made it clear early last week that they are in no mood to sell its operations, the app faced a temporary ban.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback