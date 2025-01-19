⁠“No one is meeting with him LOL”- Internet reacts as Soulja Boy claims he's in DC to fight TikTok ban

Amidst the TikTok ban, Soulja Boy informed his followers on X on January 19, 2025, that he was travelling to Washington DC to fight the shutdown of the application. The rapper said:

“In Washington DC doing meetings trying to get this TikTok ban lifted."

The statement from Soulja Boy came just after several users reported that the short-video sharing application had stopped working in the country, and was showing a message about the temporary shutdown.

However, as soon as the message from the rapper about reaching Washington went viral on social media, several netizens poured in their reactions. One X user commented on @SayCheeseDGTL’s post on X about the same and said:

“No one is meeting with him LOL.”

Soulja Boy claims to be in Washington DC to fight the TikTok ban: Details and social media users' reactions explored. (Image via X)

Furthermore, others also poured in similar comments and said:

“He lie too much,” wrote an X user on the post.

“Lmfao. Bro no one cares about Soulja Boy's opinion,” added one more social media user.

“Soulja Boy is the first rapper that went to Washington DC trying to get the TikTok ban lifted, see he’s a legend lol,” stated another netizen.

Several other netizens also shared hilarious reactions, as many even stated how Soula Boy is lying and is in Washington to perform for Trump’s inauguration.

“That’s a lie, he is there to ask to perform for the inauguration,” claimed one user on the platform.

“Clout chaser. If they see him they might never lift that ban again,” joked another user.

“Who does bro think he is,” added one more.

“You can't use TikTok for now”: TikTok informs users about the temporary shutdown

Amidst the January 19, 2025 deadline from the Supreme Court, TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance stopped its operations in the country, as they refused to sell their US operations. Informing the same to the masses, they informed the user:

“Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned."

Furthermore, social media users are also hopeful that the elected President Trump might find a way out, as he promised TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban, once he takes office on Monday. Trump spoke to NBC and said:

"The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate. If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

On the other hand, the application has also stopped working, and showing up on Google Play Store, and Apple App Store. Apart from this, other applications owned by ByteDance, such as Capcut and Lemon8 have also been removed from the App stores.

While Soulja Boy claimed to be trying to resolve the issue, several netizens mocked the rapper on his statement. However, Soulja Boy has not reacted to the comments of the masses.

