“He isn’t lying” — Internet reacts to Ice T’s tweet seemingly taking a jab at Trump becoming president despite his legal affairs

American rapper and actor Ice T shared his opinion on Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. The rapper asked if a felon like Donald Trump can become president, and why other felons of the US struggle to get a job.

"If a FELON can become President... Why keep it on Job applications...? Just sayin." He wrote on X.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom uploaded the tweet on the app, and netizens flooded the comment section with support. A netizen (@theyadoree.melvia) said,

"Please don't get in these comments mad bc he isn't lying."

Other netizens also supported Ice T's tweet, saying being a felon should not disqualify someone from getting a job. A netizen was in disbelief that black people were supporting the president.

A netizen (@tessybeee) claimed the rules only apply to Black people. The rules do not affect white people, as they can do whatever they want.

Netizens called Ice T's point valid. One netizen (@lilnati_) supported the rapper by saying they wrote their final essay on the same topic.

According to CBS's report on January 11, 2025, the president was found guilty of 34 felonies in May 2024, falsifying reports in 2017 when he sent $130,000 to his ex-attorney Michael Cohen, who gave it to adult star Stormy Daniels as "hush money" so she would not reveal she and Trump allegedly had s*x a few years back.

The money wired to Cohen was falsely labeled as legal expenses. As per a January 10, 2025 publication by Forbes, the President can now be addressed as a "convicted felon." After the sentencing was postponed multiple times, on January 10's sentencing, the court gave Trump "unconditional discharge," sparing the President from jail and a fine.

What happened between Stormy Daniels and Trump

Trump found guilty of all 34 charges in New York hush money trial - Source: Getty.

Stormy Daniels is a 45-year-old adult actress who has also appeared in a few Hollywood movies, such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up.

As per BBC's report on May 22, 2024, Daniels met the President in a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. The President then invited her for a meal in his suite. There, the two had a consensual s*xual encounter.

Daniels also claimed his ex-attorney, Michael Cohen, gave her $130,000 as "hush money" before the 2016 election. The President denied the accusations back then and claimed he paid Cohen for "legal expenses."

Over the years, the President's legal team tried to dismiss the case and postpone the sentencing. In May 2024, a jury found him guilty of 34 counts he was charged with.

The President was given "unconditional discharge," sparing him a fine and imprisonment. Donald Trump is America's first US President in office as a convicted felon.

Rapper and actor Ice T will produce the documentary Put the Guns Down: A World Epidemic in 2025. His popular television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's season 26 is airing now, and episode 10 will be released on January 23, 2025.

