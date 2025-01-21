FIA president congratulates Donald Trump on becoming the 47th president of the United States

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem congratulated billionaire Donald Trump after he took oath as the 47th President of the United States of America on his social media. The 78-year-old became only the second president after Grover Cleveland to get re-elected for a non-consecutive second term.

The American billionaire had previously been the 45th president of the US from 2016 to 2020 but lost the following election to Joe Biden. However, he made a resounding comeback in 2024 after he defeated former US Vice-President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris spectacularly by a margin of 312-226 votes, in a fight many had predicted to be a close contest.

The FIA President, who had previously congratulated Trump after his victory in November last year, once again extended his warm wishes on his Instagram story after he was sworn in as the 47th president of the USA, saying:

Trending

"My congratulations to the @realdonaldtrump on his inauguration today as 47th President of the United States. I look forward to working with your administration to deliver a strong future in American and global motorsport and mobility."

Screengrab of Mohammed Ben Sulayem's Instagram story (@mohammed.ben.sulayem)

Like Trump, Ben Sulayem is a controversial figure in motorsport as many have called out his way of functioning as the head of the sport's governing and the changes he has implemented since he was sworn in 2022.

Former F1 driver defends the FIA President's working style

Former F1 driver Vitanontio Liuzzi has said he believed that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem wanted to move forward in a "better way". Appearing on the Inside Line podcast, the former Red Bull driver said:

"Obviously, there is a lot of discussion about this position. Obviously, I think that the position can be changing in the future. Maybe it will change a little bit, and I’m sure that the president is talking closely with the team because we all want things to move forward in a better way.

“I’m sure that the president is talking with F1 to find the best solution for all of us. Obviously, we prefer that it will be a position a little bit different, but whatever the decision is, it will be good for both of us. For both of us, I mean Formula 1 and FIA.”

The Italian also defended the stewards despite their lack of consistency in their decisions over the past couple of years, adding:

“It’s a great group [the stewards], and we are working well together. Sometimes, you cannot make everybody happy because everybody will like to dive into another take, they have different points of view."

Ben Sulayem's tenure as the FIA President ends in the 2025 season but many have predicted he would get re-elected for a second term.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback