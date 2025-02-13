"Proud of artists taking a stand" — Fans praise Issa Rae for canceling sold-out Kennedy Center event a day after Donald Trump becomes chairman

Actress and director Issa Rae canceled her sold-out event at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in D.C., scheduled for March 16, 2025. She announced her decision on Instagram Stories on February 13, 2025, following President Donald Trump's newly elected position as a chair member of the center.

In her statement on the platform, Rae described the organizational changes as an "infringement," which led her to withdraw from the event.

"Thank you so much for selling out the Kennedy Center for 'An Evening With [Me].' Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue."

Issa Rae's canceling the event sparked comments from fans online, who praised her for making a stand.

"I'm proud of artists taking a stand," a Reddit user commented.

More fans shared their praises for the award-winning actress and director online for standing up for her beliefs.

"How brave, intelligent and self-confident of her. Bravo! Standing ovation," an X user wrote.

"Issa Rae always knows how to make a statement! It takes a lot of courage to stand up for your beliefs," another user on X commented.

Other fans online also called on other artists to follow Rae's example, with another commenter saying that they would boycott any upcoming event at the Kennedy Center.

"I hope everyone else follows her example... He removed Jon Batiste from the board! I'm sorry, but you're DEFINITELY the villain in the story when you remove someone as gentle and talented as Batiste from ANYTHING," an X user commented.

"Good for her. Snoop, Rick Ross, Nelly and that ignorant Soulja Boy could take a lesson from Issa Rae. All money ain't good money," a user on X wrote.

"I am in total agreement and I will not renew my membership and will boycott all events held there," another X user wrote.

Issa Rae wasn't the first star to pull from the Kennedy Center following Trump's election

On February 7, 2025, The New York Post reported on Donald Trump's announcement that he would immediately remove several of the Kennedy Center board members and would appoint himself as the new chairman. By February 12, his refashioned board of trustees voted him as chairman, with his ally, Richard Grenell, replacing the former president, Deborah Ritter, per The Washington Post.

Following Trump's takeover of the arts institutions, several stars and industry big names have decided to leave the Kennedy Center. That includes Shonda Rhimes, who was previously appointed to the board by former President Barack Obama. A spokesperson for the writer-producer said on February 12, per Deadline:

"Please be advised that as of today, Shonda Rhimes has resigned from the board of the Kennedy Center."

Deadline reported that award-winning opera singer and actress Renée Fleming also left her role as the art institution's artistic adviser at large. American singer-songwriter Ben Folds also announced on February 12 that he was resigning as the National Symphony Orchestra's artistic adviser, per the outlet.

As for Issa Rae, she noted in her Instagram Story that all tickets for her event will be refunded before thanking fans for understanding her decision.

