Ben Folds' net worth explored as singer divorces fifth wife Emma Sandall

Singer-songwriter Ben Folds and ballet dancer Emma Sandall have called it quits after six years of marriage.

The pair have been separated since November 20, 2023, and the divorce was filed in December 2023. According to court documents obtained by People magazine, the divorce was finalized on February 27. The divorce documents cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end of the relationship.

As per the documents, Ben Folds has reportedly been ordered to pay Emma Sandall $475,000 for her interest in the Nashville home they shared, along with paying her a total of $650,000 — $27,083.33 a month over two years — and 12 months’ worth of car insurance.

Apart from the ones mentioned above, the rock singer is also supposed to pay his ex-wife $50,000 for furniture and $210,000 in Australian currency from a National Australian Bank account. He has also been ordered to sign over the title to a 2016 Honda CR-V, which is currently registered in his name.

This divorce has sparked interest in the musician’s net worth.

Ben Folds has a net worth of $4 million

The popular singer, who is best known for being the lead of the alternative rock band Ben Folds Five, has a net worth of $4 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Most of his wealth comes from his albums, both as part of Ben Folds Five, and as a solo artist. Folds has collaborated with popular musicians like Regina Spektor, Amanda Palmer, and "Weird Al" Yankovic. The singer has also served as a judge on the show "The Sing-Off."

Ben Folds also owned a $1.181 million three-story Victorian building in Hudson, New York as part of his assets. He had reportedly spent north of $2 million renovating the property. However, the house was sold in July 2020 for $2.45 million, which was a loss when factoring in his renovation costs.

The divorce from Emma Sandall marks an end to the singer’s fifth marriage. He has previously been married to Anna Goodman, Kate Rosen, Frally Hynes, and Fleur Stanbrook. Folds, who describes himself as a “hopeless romantic," is a father of three children.

Ben Folds and Sandall tied the knot in January 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii. The news of their divorce comes shortly after the singer announced his 2024 Paper Airplane Request Tour, which kicks off in May.

In an Instagram post about the tour, Folds said,

“The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts. It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”

As part of the tour, the singer is set to travel to over 20 cities across the United States through August.