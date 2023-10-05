Damian Lillard divorce timeline: Exploring Bucks star's split from ex-wive and relationship history

It seems like Damian Lillard is heading for another divorce after splitting with the Portland Trail Blazers last week. Lillard has also filed divorce from his wife Kay'La Lillard, who is the mother of his three children. The divorce was filed five days after the 33-year-old guard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Sophie Peel of the Willamette Week, the Lillards are heading for divorce just two years after they were married. They have been together since their college days at Weber State University in Utah. They have three kids together, a son named Damian Jr. and fraternal twins Kali and Kalii.

The divorce was filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court in Oregon City, Oregon. The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. It seems like the couple has been living in different houses in West Linn, Oregon since December 2022. The filing also said that the former Blazers star moved to Tualatin, Oregon last month.

Damian Lillard is being represented by Shawn Menashe, who did not respond to any requests for comments about the divorce. Lillard is currently in training camp preparing for his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Damian Lillard's relationship timeline with Kay'La Lillard

The Lillards back in college. (Photo: Damian Lillard/Instagram)

Damian Lillard has been with Kay'La Lillard since they were in college at Weber State University more than a decade ago. They have three children together and were married in 2021. Now that they are heading for divorce, let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Before 2011

Lillard was a star point guard for Weber State and left the school to enter the 2012 NBA draft. Kay'La, on the other hand, finished her studies and has a degree in nursing. The NBA star eventually continued to study even though he was playing pro basketball. He earned a degree in sales three years after getting drafted.

March 29, 2018

The couple's firstborn, Damian Jr., was born on this date in Oregon. Lillard was very excited at becoming a father. Despite being busy with life in the NBA, he ensures that he has quality time with his kids.

2020 NBA All-Star Weekend

Damian Lillard proposed to Kay'La during the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Jan. 21, 2021

Fraternal twins, Kali Emma and Kalii Laheem, were born somel months before their wedding.

Sept. 4, 2021

The Lillards finally got married on this date in Montecito, California. Some of the couple's guests include Draymond Green, Snoop Dogg, Common, CJ McCollum and Bradley Beal.

Oct. 2, 2023

Damian Lillard files for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the main reason.

