"LeBron James of lobbyist and PAC fundraising": Ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was once compared to LA Lakers superstar

Former House of the Representatives Speaker and California 20th district representative Kevin McCarthy was once compared to LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. McCarthy was recently ousted as House Speaker after a historic vote on Tuesday.

In an interview with Time Magazine's Molly Ball last year, fellow Republican congressman and Florida 1st district representative Matt Gaetz made the comparison. He praised McCarthy for his ability to raise funds for the GOP over the years.

"It is a covenant based on money," Gaetz said. "Kevin McCarthy is the most elite fundraiser in the history of the Republican caucus. He is the LeBron James of lobbyist and PAC fundraising. And that is his covenant with the conference."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matt Gaetz was also the congressman who filed a motion to vacate against Kevin McCarthy. The infighting inside the Republican party has been making headlines over the past year and it might have reached a boiling point on Tuesday.

McCarthy's removal came within days after he worked with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. He was the first Speaker of the United States House of Representatives to be removed from his position. He served from January to October 2023.

The House of Representatives voted to remove McCarthy 216–210, with seven congressmen who chose not to vote. North Carolina's 10th district representative and Republican congressman Patrick McHenry was named interim House Speaker.

A new speaker will be voted by the house next week, with four clear candidates - House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.

As for LeBron James and the LA Lakers, they are busy preparing for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. Being compared to "The King" is a great compliment and he's become a favorite target of Republican politicians.

Also Read: "It's a goal of mine" - Klay Thompson aims to return to All-Star Game as Warriors chase 5th title in 9 years

LeBron James ready to take a step back for Anthony Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis (Photo: NBA.com)

LeBron James is finally ready to hand over the reins to Anthony Davis this upcoming season. James, who is entering his 21st NBA season, conceded on Media Day that Davis is the face of the LA Lakers after signing a massive contract extension.

"He is the face," James said. "You look at all these numbers that surrounds us in this facility, all the greats that has come here, AD is one of them. I was very happy and extremely proud and it's super dope to see him get that extension."

But for that to happen, Anthony Davis must remain healthy and avoid any major injuries. It has been a problem for Davis during his entire career, but he's great whenever he's on the court.

Also Read: Who did Malika Andrews file a restraining order against? What we know so far about harassment case involving ESPN presenter