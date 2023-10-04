"It's a goal of mine": Klay Thompson aims to return to All-Star Game as Warriors chase 5th title in 9 years

Klay Thompson wants to be an All-Star again heading into his 13th year in the league. Thompson will be in his second full season since returning from two devastating injuries he suffered in 2019 and 2020. The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are looking to win their fifth championship in nine years.

During the Warriors Media Day on Monday, Thompson was asked about his personal goals for the upcoming season. He acknowledged that becoming an All-Star once again is one of those goals, but it's more important to set the tone at the start of the season.

"It's a goal of mine, and I think it's attainable," Thompson said. "It's just how hard I want to work and how ready I'll be opening night, so it's up to me. I'm not going to lie to you, it is a goal of mine. It's always an honor to play in the All-Star Game, and you get used to it.

"And when you don't go for a while, you kind of feel left out. I think it's in Indianapolis this year, I would love to be there."

Klay Thompson was a five-time All-Star from 2015 to 2019. Obviously, he was not named an All-Star in the next three seasons because he was recovering from his career-threatening injuries.

Thompson averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season. It would have been enough for him to be an All-Star at the peak of the Golden State Warriors' run. However, the Western Conference is too deep now, so Klay will have to play even better at the age of 33.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18. It will be the third All-Star Game held in the state of Indiana and the second time in the city of Indianapolis.

Klay Thompson looking forward to playing with Chris Paul

Klay Thompson and Chris Paul (Photos: @warriors/X)

Klay Thompson is excited to have new teammate Chris Paul heading into the new season. Thompson cannot wait to play with the legendary point guard and get some wide-open shots from him.

"You love playing with a point guard like Chris who's one of the greatest assist men in basketball history," Thompson said on Media Day. "I know he's gonna give me so many opportunities this year. I think he's going to help us so much, especially from a leadership standpoint."

The Golden State Warriors acquired Chris Paul in the offseason in hopes of extending the championship window for the "Big 3." It's a risky move considering the Warriors traded three young players, Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, for a 38-year-old guard with a long injury history.

