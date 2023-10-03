"Had to stop the game": $620M worth Magic Johnson once described how Michael Jackson's fame affected Lakers game

"King of Pop" Michael Jackson and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson are two of the most popular people with M.J. initials along with Michael Jordan. Magic developed a friendship with Jackson early in his NBA career and once invited him to watch a Lakers game. However, it didn't go as planned because fans went crazy for Jackson.

In an interview with Selome Hailu and Ramin Setoodeh of Variety, Johnson shared that he went on tour with the Jackson 5 when he was just starting his basketball career. Jackson agreed to attend a Lakers game once in the mid-1980s, but the action was stopped because the fans were so shocked to see him there.

"He sat down; people went crazy," Johnson said. "They were running from upstairs, the sides. We had to stop the game to get him out."

Watch the video below to see rare footage of Michael Jackson in an LA Lakers game. You can see the "King of Pop" at around the 24-second mark.

One of the things Magic Johnson learned from Michael Jackson during the Jackson 5 tour was his work ethic. Johnson shared how the "Thriller" singer will practice his dance moves in the mirror for two hours straight.

"Michael Jackson, he was such a perfectionist," Johnson says. "You know, see him look in a mirror for two hours, working on his moves without his brothers."

Johnson's work ethic, as well as his high basketball IQ and skills, turned him into one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. Johnson led the LA Lakers to five NBA championships in the 1980s, winning three NBA Finals MVPs and three league MVPs along the way.

That same work ethic and dedication also helped Johnson become one of the richest basketball players in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $620 million due to his investments since retiring in 1996.

Magic Johnson appeared in Michael Jackson's 'Remember the Time' music video

Magic Johnson retired before the 1991-92 NBA season after testing positive for HIV. However, that did not deter Michael Jackson from inviting the LA Lakers legend to appear in his music video for "Remember the Time." It did a lot to change the stigma around Johnson and other HIV-positive people.

According to MJ Vibe, Jackson wanted Magic to appear in the music video along with Eddie Murphy. He already convinced the comedian and tried his best to get the yes from the NBA legend.

After a one-on-one dinner, Magic Johnson agreed to play the Herald in the music video that had an Ancient Egypt theme. In addition to Johnson and Eddie Murphy, other celebrities who made cameos on "Remember the Time" include model Iman, hip hop group The Pharcyde, actor Tom Lister and dancer Wylie Draper.

