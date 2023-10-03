"Time to cook": Winnie Harlow predicts big things for boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma as Wizards star arrives after signing $102 million contract

Kyle Kuzma's supermodel girlfriend Winnie Harlow is predicting big things for him this season.

Kuzma is coming off the best season of his career, so the Washington Wizards rewarded him with a new four-year, $102 million contract. He's expected to anchor the Wizards offense alongside his new teammate Jordan Poole.

In a recent Instagram story, Harlow shared an image of Kuzma arriving for Wizards media day on Monday. She's happy for her man but put a lot of pressure on him to perform much better this season.

"Time to cook @kuz," Harlow wrote.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow began dating in 2020, with Kuzma sending the direct message first a year before. Harlow didn't notice the DM but finally got her attention when he posted a photo of her on Instagram. He also sent her another message and finally received a reply.

The couple began dating in April 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Harlow moving to Los Angeles at the time to move with Kuzma. They became Instagram official two months later and have been together ever since.

Harlow celebrated Kuzma's championship win with the Lakers during the bubble season. She also supported him when he got traded to the Washington Wizards in 2021 as part of the Russell Westbrook deal.

In an interview with Highsnobiety in June, Harlow opened up about her relationship with the Wizards star. She credited the pandemic and quarantine for helping them get to know each other better to build a foundation of their relationship.

"It was like making a leap of faith," Harlow said. "Being in the pandemic, you had time to learn about somebody and get to know someone more than you did in regular life, when we have work and so many things pulling us in different directions."

Kyle Kuzma ready to team up with Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma (Photo: Wizards/Instagram)

Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole will be the face of Washington Wizards basketball in the foreseeable future. Kuzma established himself as a top player for the franchise last season, averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Wizards decided to rebuild this summer when they traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. Beal was dealt to the Phoenix Suns in a lopsided deal due to the player's no-trade clause.

Porzingis was traded later to the Boston Celtics in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Washington turned Chris Paul from the Beal trade to Jordan Poole, who finally has a chance to have his own team. Poole is ready to become a star and will team up with Kuzma to help the Wizards win games this season.

