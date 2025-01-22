Video of Barack Obama reportedly saying "nope" when a staffer at Trump's inauguration asks George W. Bush if he was going to behave goes viral

Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, featured the presence of former US Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. A video featuring the two former presidents has recently gone viral, wherein there is a brief conversation between a staffer and George W. Bush, post which the camera pans to Barack.

X user @ELaserDavies posted the video on January 20, 2025, stating:

"Presidents Obama and Bush on their way to the Capitol Rotunda: Staffer to Bush: “Are you going to behave?” Obama chimes in from behind: “Nope.”

Expand Tweet

The video has garnered 9.3 million views— at the time of this writing— since the time it was posted, and was also decoded by a deaf TikToker called Jackie, who creates content lip-reading conversations of celebrities.

The TikToker mentioned that the former president reportedly told Bush "How can we stop what’s happening?”— referring to the inauguration— post which the former presidents laughed.

"We want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory"— Obama mentions in press release

While former president Barack Obama attended Trump's inauguration, during the campaigns for the 2024 Presidential elections, Barack and Michelle Obama campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Additionally, during a rally for Kamala Harris in Georgia in October 2024, the former President called Trump "crazy" and said that people no longer take him seriously. Dubbing Trump's behavior as "goofy," the former president said:

"I'm here to explain to you - just 'cause he acts goofy, does not mean his presidency wouldn't be dangerous."

He continued:

"Unlike the first time, he won't have people like John Kelly around to stop him. He'll be surrounded by people who are just as loony as he is."

The former president also said that the public doesn't need four years of a "wannabe king" or a "wannabe dictator" who runs around to punish his enemies. However, once the results of the 2024 Presidential elections were announced, the former president and his wife put forth a press release mentioning:

"Over the last few weeks and through Election Day, millions of Americans cast their votes — not just for president, but for leaders at every level. Now the results are in, and we want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory."

In the press release, they mentioned that it wasn't the outcome they hoped for because they disagreed with the Republican candidate "on a whole host of issues." They mentioned that living in a democracy is about recognizing that their point of view won't always win and that they must be willing to accept a "peaceful transfer of power."

Additionally, a recent video of Obama and Trump talking to each other at President Jimmy Carter's funeral went viral, sparking speculations of the two starting afresh. According to a report by NBC News dated January 10, 2025, Trump commented on the video when he was questioned about it by a reporter. The 47th President of the U.S. said:

"I didn't realize how friendly it looked. I said, 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other.' And we probably do. We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do. I don't know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."

Barack Obama became the first African-American President of the US, and was inaugurated as the 44th U.S. President in January 2009. He was sworn in for a second term in 2013 and remained president till 2017.

