A small interaction took place between Barrack Obama and George W. Bush at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Monday, January 20. Reality-competition Squid Game: The Challenge star and viral lip reader Jackie Gonzalez shared via Instagram what Obama supposedly told Bush at the event.

Jackie added a pretext to her video that read, "deaf girl lip reads obama joking with bush at inauguration". She also captioned her post:

"obama "just barely" behaving"

According to Jackie's interpretation, the 44th U.S. President made his way through other guests to stand next to George's wife Laura Bush, and greeted her, "Good to see you."

The former First Lady of the United States likely mouthed "thank you" to Obama in response.

In the next part of the clip, Obama is seen leaning on his right side to speak to George W. Bush. Although what he said was not heard in the viral footage, Jackie interpreted it as Obama asking Bush a 6-word question:

"How can we stop what's happening?"

As Jackie Gonzalez's lip-reading interpretation went viral, supposedly debunking what Barrack Obama actually said to George W. Bush at Trump's swearing-in ceremony, netizens shared their reactions.

One X user noticed pro-Trump UFC CEO Dana White standing behind Obama and the Bushes in the clip and wrote:

"Dana White would have overheard him."

"@danawhite be like "yeah just try it buddy", said another.

Some others disagreed with Jackie's deduction.

"Folks, Obama is talking about the clapping and cheering, not the swearing-in ceremony", commented one person.

"She's dead wrong, lol his LAST word is STOP. he said "I didn't know where to stop"! You guys are funny", claimed another.

A few others wrote Obama could have possibly said that to Bush, but only as a joke.

"Looks about right. He was clearly joking… all in fun. I appreciate they came", wrote one X user.

"What I would like is what was said at President Carter's funeral between them all!", said one person, referring to another viral interaction between Obama and Bush at late former president Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier this month.

Barrack Obama's humored response when Bush is asked if he would "behave" at Trump's inauguration

Before the inauguration began to swear Donald Trump in as the 47th US President, Barrack Obama jokingly replied to a question on his way to the Capitol Rotunda.

A staffer, who was talking to George and Laura Bush to prepare them for the ceremony, asked the former president:

"Are you going to behave or not?"

Barrack Obama quipped from behind and answered for Bush, "Nope", while shaking his head.

In another clip that was supposed captured during Obama's exit from the ceremony, he was asked by a staffer if Bush behaved, to which he replied, "just barely."

