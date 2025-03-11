Who is Craig Robinson, brother of Michelle Obama? Former first lady announces new podcast

Michelle Obama's older brother, Craig Robinson, is a former basketball coach and now serves as the National Association of Basketball Coaches' (NABC) executive director. His professional journey spans sports and business domains after graduating from Princeton University.

After obtaining his MBA from the University of Chicago, Robinson joined the banking sector before shifting to become a basketball coach. The coach progressed from leading Brown University teams and Oregon State teams to assuming basketball managerial positions, as stated by Newsweek.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has announced her latest project: a new podcast alongside Robinson. The podcast, titled IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, will premiere on March 12, 2025, and will feature candid discussions on life's challenges, relationships, and societal issues.

Higher Ground Media, founded by the Obamas, now produces the podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, featuring hosts such as Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Jay Shetty, and others.

Michelle Obama shares vision for IMO podcast and its impact

According to the official press release, the IMO will provide "opinions and candid perspectives to the everyday questions shaping [their] lives, relationships, and the world around [them]."

Michelle explained, "With everything going on in the world, we're all looking for answers and people to turn to. My brother Craig and I launched the IMO podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life."

Robinson, 62, stated that he and Michelle grew up discussing both major and minor life questions. He explained that the podcast aims to extend those conversations to listeners, encouraging new ideas, fresh perspectives, and meaningful connections.

The podcast's first two episodes will introduce the format and include a conversation with Issa Rae about navigating adult friendships.

Weekly episodes will follow, featuring discussions with notable guests on topics ranging from career decisions to family dynamics, as reported by Page Six on March 10.

According to People, the podcast will debut on March 12, with episodes available on platforms such as YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson will also appear at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 13 to record a live episode in front of an audience, as stated by SXSW.

The announcement comes at a time when Michelle has largely stepped away from public life. She notably did not attend former President Jimmy Carter's funeral or President Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this year, instead spending time in Hawaii.

IMO is the latest addition to Higher Ground's growing podcast portfolio. The company has previously produced The Michelle Obama Podcast, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, and Renegades: Born in the USA, a series featuring conversations between Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

Higher Ground has also developed several other audio series exploring personal stories, cultural topics, and societal issues.

In addition to podcasts, Higher Ground has expanded into film and television production, releasing content through partnerships with Netflix and other major streaming platforms.

