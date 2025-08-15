"Let somebody die in your family, we gon' do a whole skit": Stephen Jackson calls out Lil Yachty for mentioning George Floyd in latest song 

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson is one of many who have criticized rapper Lil Yachty for his controversial lyrics after he referenced George Floyd on an unreleased song. The rapper previewed his unreleased music on a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax on Thursday.In one of the songs played by Yachty, he references George Floyd, saying:“Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”Stephen Jackson took issue with the content of Yachty’s song and called him out for the same in a video shared to Instagram on Thursday. Jackson called the rapper's music “wack” and said it was “weak” of him to include Floyd’s name in his song.“Trying to use his name [George Floyd] in a bar, that’s gonna make people like your wack a** music, my n****? That s*** is weak,” Jackson said.Jackson continued, saying that rappers like Lil Yachty don’t know anything about Floyd and are only using his name for “clout.”“None of y’all knew G [Floyd], nothing about him. But y’all want to say his name for clout,” he said. “Let somebody die in your family, we gon’ do a whole skit about it and see how funny it is, bro. Cut that s*** out, man.”Stephen Jackson, who won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, had a personal relationship with George Floyd until he died in 2020. The two met as children in Houston’s Third Ward and shared a friendship spanning over two decades.&quot;He looked out for me&quot;: Stephen Jackson details his two-decade-long friendship with George FloydStephen Jackson was one of the most vocal athletes advocating for justice following the death of George Floyd in 2020. For Jackson, Floyd's death was personal since the two had been friends since childhood.Speaking to reporters in 2020, Jackson detailed who Floyd was to him and their shared bond, which stayed tight throughout his NBA career.&quot;When I was in Houston, he looked out for me,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;So ... it was a relationship that grew over just being in the streets, growing up together. And we just became tight over the years, and the fact that we look alike made us grow even tighter,&quot; he said.Jackson gave more insights into their friendship, saying that Floyd enjoyed every step of his NBA journey.&quot;Every city, every team I played on, everywhere I was, we talked,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;He was excited because the first thing he said was, 'My twin is doing this. My twin is doing that.' He lived through me.Since Floyd's death, Jackson has continued to speak in his favor and has been one of the biggest advocates of the Black Lives Matter movement.