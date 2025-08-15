Michael Jordan rocks stylish all-black look while enjoying mega yacht day with his son

Even decades after retiring, Michael Jordan's fame has barely taken a hit among basketball fans across the world. However, as renowned as the Chicago Bulls' great is, it's rare for the fans to catch a glimpse of the legend. Jordan's personal life and moments are simply inaccessible.

But all thanks to his son, Marcus Jordan, who sometimes graces his social media posts with pictures of his father. On Friday, Marcus posted a series of pictures of Jordan on his Instagram post, giving a glimpse of "His Airness" indulging in his social life.

Marcus posted pictures of Michael Jordan on his Instagram post, featuring the latter enjoying his time on his private mega yacht. The first picture showed the six-time NBA champion busy on a phone call in a red room, holding his cigar in his left hand. MJ wore a full sleeve black T-shirt, a pair of matching color shorts and a pair of Jordans.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In another picture, Jordan was sitting on the cockpit coaming and indulging in a conversation with another person. But this time. Jordan wore a black half-sleeve T-shirt.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

In the subsequent IG Story, Marcus posted the picture of the NBA legend smoking his cigar as he stood looking at his fishing machine.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

Stephen A. Smith expects Michael Jordan to be "brutally honest" as the NBA legend special role with NBC

Michael Jordan is making a comeback to the NBA, but unlike the last two times he made his comeback to the game. As NBC restarts its coverage of the league after two decades, Jordan is set to join the team as a special contributor.

Unlike what many would have expected, Jordan won't be contributing as a live commentator. His contributions would be pre-recorded. How will Jordan approach a game that has moved two decades ahead of his time? ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he expects MJ to be brutally honest in his takes.

"Let me tell you something about Michael Jordan: He’s going to be brutally honest...I can assure you that," Smith said on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast. "He's not going to be somebody who's going to be passive."

"The Michael Jordan I know, when talking basketball. ...He ain’t trying to hurt nobody’s feelings. He ain't trying to be insulting—but he’s going to tell you what's going on. I don’t think he's going to be passive at all."

It was earlier claimed that Jordan was set to be paid $40 million in salary by NBC. However, Front Office Report later reported that the number was inaccurate.

