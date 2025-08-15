"Elbow right to the ribs, elbow to the neck": Michelle Obama's brother reveals how Michael Jordan 'cooked' him while ramping up after baseball

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was known for his competitive spirit. On Thursday, Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama’s brother, recalled how Jordan "cooked" him during training for his NBA comeback after his baseball career.

During an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast with his sister, Robinson, a former college basketball coach, was asked if he had ever faced Michael Jordan, and whether the NBA legend had “cooked” him in their matchups.

"Of course," Robinson said. "I wasn't even at your level. I was just an ordinary player." (49:05 onwards)

Robinson opened up on how he worked out with Jordan while he was ramping up for a return after baseball.

"But then, once he retired and was preparing for a comeback, he needed some guys who knew the game to quietly work out with," Robinson said (49:30 onwards). "You would think that somebody who is like the greatest of all time would be taking it easy on some guys who are trying to help him get in shape.

"It was not like that ... Elbow right to the ribs. Oh, okay. All right. Let me be prepared next time. Elbow to the neck."

Robinson's story about Jordan highlights his competitive edge. Robinson played collegiate basketball for the Princeton Tigers. However, that was the extent of his playing career, as he transitioned into coaching after college.

Robinson moved into coaching before taking on administrative roles in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

Michelle Obama's brother explains how he once tried recruiting Michael Jordan's son

Following in your father’s footsteps is never easy, especially when your father is Michael Jordan. However, that didn't stop Jefferey and Marcus Jordan from trying their hands at basketball. Both of Jordan's sons tried making it to the NBA, but only made it as far as college basketball.

Despite their skills not matching their father’s, Michelle Obama’s brother, Craig Robinson, revealed he once tried to recruit Jeffrey Jordan to Brown.

"When I was the I was assistant coach at Northwestern and I got the head coaching job at Brown. I tried to recruit his oldest son," Robinson said. "He ended up going to Illinois. I was like, “Man, you could have come to Brown and would have been starting.” (52:10 onwards)

Jefferey ended up playing for Illinois for three seasons before transferring to the University of Central Florida in 2010, where he joined his younger brother Marcus.

