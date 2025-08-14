"Trade Austin": NBA fans react as Austin Reaves reportedly wants $120,000,000 All-Star's contract with Lakers 

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves could be one of the most intriguing free agents in 2026. Reaves was not a conventional All-Star prospect coming into the league. He was 23 in his rookie season and undrafted. Reaves has worked his way up the ranks with stellar performances for the Purple and Gold, where even bona fide stars have failed to find their footing.

Ad

Last season, Reaves outplayed his $12.9 million contract, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists (all career-highs). It didn't matter if he played behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James, or Anthony Davis and LeBron James; Reaves was arguably the best third option in the NBA.

He stepped up when the stars weren't in action and led the Lakers to spectacular wins. Reaves' growth hasn't gone unnoticed, and it shows in how much LA values him. The franchise has made him untouchable, barring the potential to land an All-Star caliber player in return.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Austin Reaves probably understands the unique position he is in with the Lakers. According to NBC Sports, he's reportedly eyeing the same deal as Tyler Herro bagged with the Miami Heat. Here's what the report from Tuesday said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Reaves will be a free agent. There is zero chance he is picking up his $14.9 million player option, even if he plans to stay with the Lakers. Reaves reportedly wants to be paid in the Tyler Herro range of $30 million a year (and Herro is a good comp in a lot of ways)."

Ad

Herro signed a four-year $120,000,000 rookie extension contract with Miami in 2023. Most NBA fans didn't think Reaves deserves the same deal. Here's how they reacted to this report:

Bob Smith @BobSmit8931950 @TheDunkCentral @basketballtalk Miami has tried to trade Herro’s contract repeatedly and unsuccessfully. LA should trade Austin while they can.

Ad

JBond @jbondwagon @TheDunkCentral @basketballtalk Tyler Herro is an all star and first option. Reaves is a glorified 3rd option 💀

Ad

Bones🦴 @Boness305 @TheDunkCentral @basketballtalk He’s tiers below Herro lmao

Ad

HeatHound @PureHeatles @TheDunkCentral @basketballtalk Herro &gt; Reaves, if you think otherwise you don’t know ball

Ad

Kurt Nimphius' Hair @Hcp1Hcp @TheDunkCentral @basketballtalk This is his agent's talking point. No way AR15 thinks he is as good as Herro.

Ad

Big Honcho @HonchoVerse @TheDunkCentral @basketballtalk Is Reaves better than Herro tho? Or is it just the Lakers media hype that boosts his abilities

Ad

Why Austin Reaves is the ideal second option for the foreseeable future for Lakers

Paying Austin Reaves what he wants could be the way to go for the Lakers. LeBron James' $50 million-plus salary will be off their books next summer. There's significant speculation regarding his retirement or him taking his talents elsewhere, with multiple teams expected to show interest.

Ad

The Lakers will have significant cap space available to offer Reaves a deal and potentially retain flexibility for the 2027 free agency. Reaves is an ideal second option behind Luka Doncic, who is one of the most ball-dominant players in the NBA.

Reaves is versatile and can be effective on and off the ball. His defensive limitations exist, but his offensive ceiling compensates for them, as seen last season. The Lakers can also surround them with better defensive talent to make the pairing work.

Signing Austin Reaves to a $30 million annual contract also makes him a solid trade chip if the Lakers pursue another All-Star on a max deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More