"Going to get overpaid like crazy": Klay Thompson rumors has NBA fans going berserk as Adrian Wojnarowski gives latest update on extension

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors is in the final year of his contract and could become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Thompson is coming off his first full season since returning from two career-threatening injuries. The latest rumors suggest that the two sides are far apart and an extension is not imminent.

In an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Countdown," Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update on Thompson's contract negotiation with the Warriors. Former Golden State president Bob Myers was in attendance as ESPN's resident analyst.

"I'm told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State," Wojnarowski said. "They are both still apart on years and money. There's a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal."

Klay Thompson is coming off a season wherein he averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He made 301 3-point shots last season on a 41.2% clip. It was a very impressive campaign for Thompson, but was overshadowed by his poor showing in the playoffs.

Fans on social media quickly reacted to the rumors regarding Thompson's current contract extension negotiations. Some are expecting him to get a lot of money, while it could also be possible for the Golden State Warriors to get a discount deal similar to what Draymond Green signed this summer when he became a free agent.

Klay Thompson's comments about his contract situation

In an interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Klay Thompson opened up about his contract situation with the Golden State Warriors. Thompson promised fans that it won't be a problem this season and he'll be more focused on basketball.

"It's not going to be a thing," Thompson said. "The fact that I'm going into my 13th season, that alone, it gives me such peace of mind. Granted, I've made money, I've been able to take care of my family, myself, the people I love. But when I started playing this game, I never once thought I'm playing the game because I'm going to be rich and famous, never did."

