"I don't want to talk badly about one of my players": Gregg Popovich got jokes when asked to find flaws in Victor Wembanyama's game

Gregg Popovich remains as hilarious as ever during the San Antonio Spurs' preseason win over the Miami Heat, thanks in large part to Victor Wembanyama. Coach Pop was in a joking mood after a reporter asked him about Wembanyama's performance.

Midway through the Spurs' 120-104 victory, TNT's Stephanie Ready interviewed Popovich. Ready asked the five-time NBA champion head coach regarding Wembanyama and his potential "deficit."

"Coach, we've seen Victor Wembanyama do a lot of things on both sides of the ball," Ready said. "Where is his deficit?"

Popovich had to clarify the question first before giving a hilarious answer:

"I don't want to talk badly about one of my players," Popovich said.

Gregg Popovich is known for his joking tone and sarcastic answers during mid-game interviews. Popovich's dynamic with the late Craig Sager made it more entertaining back then. It's not the same anymore, but the 74-year-old coach stays sharp as always.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama put on a show in the San Antonio Spurs' win against the Miami Heat. Wembanyama had 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in just 22 minutes. He had several highlight plays including a ridiculous alley-oop slam at the end of the first half and a poster slam in the second half.

To be fair to Miami, they didn't have their starters in San Antonio. Jamal Cain led the way for the Heat with 24 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes. Duncan Robinson had 14 points and five assists, while Dru Smith added 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Victor Wembanyama in good hands under Gregg Popovich

In addition to being a great head coach, Gregg Popovich has been fortunate to get the best players from the NBA draft during his career. Popovich's first superstar was David Robinson, who won two titles with him. Robinson is arguably one of the greatest centers in league history.

With Robinson getting older, Popovich was then gifted with Tim Duncan in 1997. Duncan is a Top 10 player of all time, with five NBA championships with Coach Pop. The 74-year-old coach also nourished Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kawhi Leonard into All-Stars.

That means Victor Wembanyama is in great hands in San Antonio. Wembanyama is a generational talent who could change the fortunes of the Spurs' franchise. It has been nine years since the team won an NBA championship. They have missed the playoffs in the past four seasons.

