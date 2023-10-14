"Wemby is a cheat code!" - Victor Wembanyama's insane alley-oop has NBA fans buzzing

Victor Wembanyama put on a show on Friday night during the San Antonio Spurs' 120-104 preseason win over the Miami Heat. Wembanyama had several jaw-dropping highlights, including an insane alley-oop that was just amazing to watch. NBA fans were buzzing following the hyped prospect's amazing dunk.

With less than a minute left in the first half, Wembanyama brought the ball downcourt as a 7-foot-4 point guard. He then made a quick one-two play with Tre Jones, who perfectly threw a lob pass to the lanky Frenchman.

Wembanyama was able to catch the ball and throw down the slam. It's even crazier when replays showed that the 19-year-old was barely coming off the 3-point area when Jones passed the ball.

Fans online went crazy after watching Victor Wembanyama's alley-oop slam. It showed how insane Wembanyama's stride and reach could impact the league. He is literally a created player from NBA 2K that came to life.

One fan even said:

"Wemby is a cheat code!"

This LA Lakers fan is happy that the San Antonio Spurs will be back as a powerhouse due to Wembanyama:

"As a Lakers fan, I hated how dominant the Spurs were. But damn do I respect and miss their competitiveness. I hope Wemby bring's them back to prominence."

Another fan seems to be on his way to riding the Wemby hype train:

"Holly sh*t, he actually might be the chosen one."

One fan has the Taylor Swift jokes in his bag:

"This guy is a highlight machine... now if he dates Taylor swift... he will be the most famous athlete in the world lol"

Here are other reactions to Victor Wembanyama's alley-oop dunk against the Miami Heat:

It's the Victor Wembanyama Show against the Miami Heat

Victor Wembanyama dunks all over the Miami Heat.

Victor Wembanyama was simply unstoppable and unbelievable in the San Antonio Spurs' preseason win over the Miami Heat. The Spurs fans got a preview of what to expect from the No. 1 pick.

Wembanyama finished with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 22 minutes. He went 10-for-15 from the field, but missed four 3-point attempts. Nevertheless, he put the entire NBA on notice and has set his sights on dunking over everyone.

