"What the f*ck is wrong with y’all?": Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend Kehlani shows support for Palestine amid conflict with Israel

Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend and singer Kehlani denounced Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip amid the conflict following Hamas' attack last weekend. Kehlani showed her support for Palestine as the death toll in the state reportedly rose to around 1,800.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram stories, Kehlani continued to voice their support for Palestine while calling out other celebrities who are keeping silent about the issue.

"To my peers and people that are in the spaces I'm in, what the f*ck is wrong with y'all?" Kehlani said. "You're being silent for the sake of money and business like that amounts to what the f*ck is going on. There's an insane amount of unchecked privilege on literal f*cking display and it is gut-wrenching. It is disgusting."

It's a bold move for Kehlani considering the most recent war started when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. Hamas is not part of the Palestinian government, but it is a Palestinian organization that has been labeled as a terrorist group by the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the European Union among others.

However, the conflict between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing since 1948 as part of the Arab-Israeli conflict. Gaza has also been a historically war-torn place for centuries.

Kyrie Irving's message following Israel's declaration of war against Hamas

The Dallas Mavericks were one of several NBA teams to show their support for Israel following Hamas' attack last week. The league also released a statement regarding the issue and condemned the inhumane assault that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.

Kyrie Irving, who made headlines last year for sharing an anti-Semitic film on social media, released a statement regarding the war.

"My Heart mourns for all of the innocent lives lost in the crossfires of War. GOD never intended for Humanity to destroy one another."

Kyrie Irving's relationship with Kehlani

Kyrie Irving and Kehlani were in a brief relationship back in 2016. The couple was even embroiled in controversy when people accused Kehlani of cheating on Irving with Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor. There were even reports that Kehlani attempted suicide due to the harassment she received for the alleged cheating.

About two years later after their breakup, Irving released a statement defending Kehlani. The then-Boston Celtics star debunked the cheating rumors and showered his ex-girlfriend with love.

"(They) did not cheat or intentionally hurt me, (they) actually did something extremely noble & respectful, but the fact that it's still a lingering narrative is really outdated at this point," Irving wrote.

