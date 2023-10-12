"He's a fat no-good b*****d" - Stephen A. Smith goes on epic demeaning rant as NBA fans speculate target to be Jason Whitlock

Stephen A. Smith is currently embroiled in a beef against former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley. He recently addressed this situation on an episode of his podcast, 'The Stephen A. Smith Show.' After addressing the Marcellus Wiley incident, Stephen A. continued to talk about another individual.

He kept this particular individual unnamed while making some very sharp statements against him in a rant. He also made it clear throughout his rant that these words were directed toward someone that he could not stand at all.

Here is what Stephen A. said about this unnamed individual:

"There's one particular person who will remain nameless, and I will not deny it. I think he's a fat no-good b*****d who I despise to the core. That is not Marcellus Wiley I'm talking about. It ain't hard to figure out who the hell I'm talking about. But even then, I wish him no harm, even though he has made a career out of maligning and ridiculing and trying to wish others the worst.

"I'm where I'm at, that particular individual is where he's at and I'll leave it at that. And no I'm not talking about Marcellus Wiley again," Stephen A. added.

"No, I'm not talking about my former colleague on First Take. No, I'm not talking about them. They ain't fat b*****d who are the seeds of the devil wishing nothing but black folks harm, but I'll leave that for another day when the time is right."

Throughout this, Stephen A. Smith mentioned over and over again that he was not targeting Marcellus Wiley. As such, fans quickly speculated who he might be talking about and several people came to the conclusion that he was referring to Jason Whitlock.

It's easy to understand why fans zeroed in on Whitlock as the individual Smith is referring to, especially if their prolonged beef is a part of the equation.

What makes fans believe that Stephen A. Smith was referring to Jason Whitlock?

Throughout their careers as sports journalists, Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock have often clashed. They have taken some shots at each other long before this most recent Stephen A. rant.

This history and Stephen. A referring to the person he was targeting as "fat" is what quickly led fans to think that he was talking about Whitlock.

One of the incidents that they've had in the past involved Shannon Sharpe, another sports journalist. After Sharpe left Undisputed, Stephen A. shared his opinion on the situation. Afterward, Whitlock added his two cents by targeting Stephen A. and Shannon Sharpe.

Jason Whitlock has also, in the past, said that Stephen A. Smith is not as talented as he thinks he is. Whitlock said that, if he actually had talent, he would be working somewhere else outside of ESPN.

Expand Tweet

