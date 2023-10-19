"Breanna Stewart turned into 2016 Finals Steph": Fans react to Las Vegas Aces winning back-to-back WNBA championships

The Las Vegas Aces became the first WNBA team to win back-to-back championships in 21 years. The Aces outlasted the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals. Fans reacted to the historic win on social media with Aj'a Wilson winning the WNBA Finals MVP.

With the Aces up by one with the game fading away, Courtney Vandersloot missed the game-winning 3-point shot. Jonquel Jones got the offensive rebound but the buzzer sounded as Las Vegas players celebrated at the Barclays Center.

The Aces were the first WNBA team to win back-to-back titles since the LA Sparks in 2001 and 2002. Wilson, who finished with 24 points and 16 rebounds was named WNBA Finals MVP.

The Las Vegas Aces were without Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes, who were both nursing foot injuries. The Aces fought hard all game to ensure that there would be no Game 5 back at home. Fans celebrated the championship, but others took a shot at reigning league MVP Breanna Stewart.

This fan mocked Stewart, as well as Steph Curry, after she went 3-for-17 and scored just 10 points in Game 4:

"Breanna Stewart turned into 2016 Finals Steph."

One Aces fan claimed that Aj'a Wilson is better than Breanna Stewart:

"Aja Wilson > Stewart."

Another fan was very impressed with the Aces clinching the title despite missing two key starters:

"Winning down two starters in a raucous crowd in the fashion they did was incredible. Congrats Vegas."

Here are other reactions and memes following the Las Vegas Aces' championship victory:

Las Vegas Aces' historic win propelled by Aj'a Wilson's MVP performance

The Las Vegas Aces overcame a couple of big injuries to win their second straight WNBA championship on Wednesday night. The Aces were without two starters in Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes. Gray and Stokes both suffered foot injuries in Game 3.

Aj'a Wilson knew the task at hand, carrying the Aces on her back with 24 points and 16 rebounds. Cayla George and Alysha Clark stepped up and filled in for Gray and Stokes in the starting lineup for Game 4. George finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Clark added 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

On the other hand, Breanna Stewart struggled in Game 4, putting up just 10 points, but had 14 rebounds and five assists. Sabrina Ionescu also underperformed with just 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes of action.

