Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen enjoy double date with Real Housewives of Miami colleague and her $10 million tech entrepreneur boyfriend

Besides being known as Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen has gotten traction for being in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan.

Despite receiving some unpopular comments and reactions online, the couple have powered on through it all and are now set to appear in season six of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Miami."

Recently, the couple was spotted enjoying a double date with Pippen's fellow "The Real Housewives of Miami colleague, Lisa Hochstein, and her millionaire boyfriend Jody Glidden.

Interestingly, Jody Glidden is famously known for being a renowned tech entrepreneur who founded the software company "Introhive." According to a Net Worth and Bio article by Sumi D, Glidden has a net worth of $10 million.

Pippen also uploaded another video in her Instagram story where she's seen alongside Lisa Hochstein.

With Michael Jordan's son and Pippen's ex-wife, coupled with the duo of Hochstein and Glidden, the two couples made for an electric presence.

While the couples enjoyed their time bonding together, the much-anticipated season six of Bravo's reality drama is set to premiere on Nov. 1. Joining Pippen and Hocstein are fellow colleagues Guerdy Abraira, Alexia Nepola, Julia Lemigova and Nicole Martin.

Marcus Jordan dismisses engagement rumors with Larsa Pippen

Being the son of an NBA legend means that the spotlight is constantly on you, especially when you're in a relationship with the ex-wife of your father's teammate.

Larsa Pippen was previously married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, but in 2021, they got divorced. She's now reportedly in a relationship with Marcus Jordan.

Interestingly, Jordan talked in their "Separation Anxiety" podcast about the time people thought that they were getting engaged following comments made with TMZ.

"I think I responded in a cheeky way," Jordan said. "I told them we're looking for a location and that it's in the works. I had a 100 calls and text messages of people congratulating us, and I was like, 'I'm so excited -- but no, we're not engaged."

From Jordan's explanation, the couple is seemingly not in a rush to tie the knot, but things look to be shaping up well in their relationship