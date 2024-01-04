Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 episode 10: Recap and more details explored

Episode 10 of Real Housewives of Miami aka RHOM season 6 just released on January 3, 2024, and delivered the drama it promised in its trailer. It was titled Mamacita Madness Part 2 and concluded with as much controversy as shown in Madness Mamacita Part 1 of RHOM.

Mamacita Madness Part 2 saw the besties, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, in a disagreement with everyone who was involved in inviting their long-time enemy, Ana Quincoces, the ex-member turned current member. Nicole Martin got flak for inviting Ana Quincoces when in reality, it was Adriana de Moura who did so.

Lisa Hochstein struck back at Julia Lemigova for making comments about her parenting skills. Julia tried to make up with Lisa after the hurt she caused her. The episode also showed Guerdy gearing up and undergoing a cancer removal surgery.

RHOM season 6 episode 10 recap

Ana Quincoces' arrival wreaks havoc on the RHOM realm

In the latest episode of RHOM, Alexia and Marysol were forced to leave due to their hubris after discovering that their folly, Ana, was invited to the brunch they were attending.

Their long-reigning animosity recently strengthened after Ana and her daughter spilled critical information about the duo on a podcast called Behind the Velvet. They decided to storm off before Ana even arrived, but not long after, Lisa called them to return to clear things out.

Alexia and Marysol called this a "setup" by Nicole, Adriana, and Ana for something sinister. They blasted Nicole for allowing Ana to come despite her knowledge of their nasty history. Nicole insisted she didn't know anything about their history as she was a newcomer on RHOM.

Alexia, in her face-off with Ana, said she had "trashed" everybody in the room. Ana denied the allegation by asking everyone how she had "trashed" them. Nicole vouched for Ana saying that Ana hadn't been anything but nice since she arrived at the brunch, to which Alexia bit back and reminded Nicole that she didn't know anything about their history.

She even held this toxicity of Nicole responsible for her mother ditching the brunch. Nicole Martin proved her wrong by saying she didn't attend because she was looking after the kids.

Julia expressed her concern over Lisa's decision to come out, leaving the sleeping kids at home on the night she had called the police. Lisa flaked Julia's comments saying she knew the best for her kids.

Julia was even asked by the group to apologize to Lisa, which she didn't because she thought her concern wasn't malicious. This resulted in Lisa storming out, only to return to a heartwarming poem that the group constructed for her.

The real reason behind Adriana's invite to Ana

Before Ana arrived at the brunch and after Alexia and Marysol stormed off in disapproval, Larsa asked Adriana the motive behind inviting Ana, which Adriana shut out by saying:

"You're not the hostess."

But by the end of the episode, when Adriana sat down with Julia for lunch, Julia demanded to know Adriana's intentions behind the invitation. Adriana said she did so because she wanted to teach Alexia a lesson for criticizing Lisa, who is in a relationship with the richest cast member on RHOM.

According to Adriana, Alexia criticized Lisa's financial problems when she had financial problems of her own. Calling Ana meant that Ana would trigger talks over Alexia's financial problems, which would bother her.

The episode concluded with Julia calling out Adriana's poor decision-making skills. When Adriana tried to accuse Nicole of being her accomplice, Julia expressed her disapproval of Nicole having to take flak on Adriana's behalf.

The upcoming episodes are expected to clear out the murky air of misunderstanding between the ladies and end everything on an amicable note. Even fans of RHOM disapproved of Ana's return to the show. RHOM airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 pm and can also be streamed on Peacock.