"The ACE family is over?": Catherine McBroom announces divorce from Austin McBroom as social media reacts

YouTube couple from the ACE family, Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom, have mutually agreed to a divorce as per the latter's latest Instagram post. Both took to their social media account to reveal the breakup and fans have had a variety of reactions, with many people rallying behind Catherine due to the various cheating allegations that have been levied against her now-former husband over the years.

The vlogger couple has been making content on their popular The ACE Family YouTube channel which was started back in 2016, amassing over 18 million subscribers to date. The two have been dating since 2015 and married in secret sometime before 2020. In her Instagram post, which has gone viral, Catherine McBroom Paiz wrote:

"We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably. Our paths as a couple have shifted and has created challenges that are irreconcilable. This decision comes with a very heavy heart. As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated."

The divorce has received a lot of attention online, with many contemplating the end of The ACE Family YouTube channel.

Who are Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom? YouTube's The ACE Family couple divorces

Catherine McBroom is a Canadian social media personality whose real name is Dolores Catherine Johnston Paiz and was born in 1992. She is a model and an actress, appearing in several productions such as Lilian's Brood, You Can't Have It, and Monday Nights at Seven.

She has three children with Austin who were an integral part of their YouTube channel with the two daughters Elle and Alaia lending their initials to the first and second letters of the channel's name, The ACE Family. The couple welcomed their third child Steel in June 2020.

Austin McBroom is a former NCAA college basketball player and more recently got into professional boxing, starting Social Gloves Entertainment. A platform to promote and host boxing matches. However, he has not returned to boxing after being hospitalized following a particularly brutal matchup against AnEsonGib back in September 2022.

Austin McBroom has also given his side of the divorce in an update on Instagram where he shared a picture of him and Catherine McBroom, insinuating that despite the divorce, the former couple will retain joint custody of their kids. The caption of the post reads:

"We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids. We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors."

Catherine McBroom has seen a lot of support since the divorce was announced. Here are some of the general reactions from social media, with many celebrating by claiming "SHE'S FREE" on account of the several allegations of infidelity against Austin McBroom.

It is unclear whether they will keep the ACE Family YouTube channel alive, but going by both of their Instagram posts, it appears that they have gone their separate ways. Indicating that the channel will either become inactive or deleted.