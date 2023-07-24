"They are so insufferable": The Ace Family car giveaway drama explained as YouTubers garner backlash for lack of transparency

The Ace Family, an American YouTube family from Los Angeles, California, has landed in hot waters after uploading a video regarding a car giveaway on YouTube. Currently, the Ace Family, which has five members - Austin and Catherine McBroom and their 3 kids, Elle, Alaia and Steel - has 18.5M subscribers on YouTube.

The family uploaded the giveaway video on their channel in June, anouncing that they would select a winner to giveaway Catherine's old Tesla.

After the giveaway announcement, people began criticizing the family and questioning their authenticity. Their fans have accused them of being partial while choosing the winner and being ambiguous about the entire process.

Netizens took to YouTube and started commenting under the video. It has already gained 168K views and 3.7K likes.

The fans are now condemning the Ace Family (Image via YouTube / @cafeconana)

Why was the Ace Family slammed for their car giveaway contest?

Austin and Catherine have been absent from YouTube for the past month. The last video the Ace family released was when they were promoting the giveaway that they were organising.

In the video, they said that as Catherine was getting a new car, they were going to give one of their followers Catherine's old Tesla. In order to receive the car, fans only needed to download the Kick app, follow them on the new streaming service, and tag two friends in the comments to take part.

Their car giveway went wrong (Image via Instagram / @catherinemcbroom)

They also discussed it at length in their YouTube video. The step-by-step instructions were also written in the video's caption and on their Instagram page. They also provided the terms and conditions.

Prior to them announcing the winner, Austin had already gone live on Kick to discuss the giveaway in more detail. Furthermore, they added that the winner will be chosen at random and revealed on June 25, 2023.

This is when things got complicated.

Fans have since accused the couple of manipulating the giveaway, claiming that they were partial while choosing the winner rather than agreeing to a random selection.

Moreover, according to their supporters and followers, even though they chose the winner, they didn't disclose how it was done. The way they announced the winner gave people the impression that it was hand-selected rather than being truly random. Austin also said in the livestream that:

“When it came to picking out the Tesla winner, it ended up being actually easier than we thought. The reason I say that is because we literally had like two other guys along with us looking for somebody who was really part of the Ace Family”.

Moreover, the Kick broadcast was supposed to correctly reveal the winner, but that never happened. They kept the winner's identity a secret, and neither Austin nor Catherine mentioned the prize on their social media profiles. When there was no information about the winner on their YouTube or Instagram page, it appeared even shadier.

Currently, their Kick page has been completely erased. So nobody is aware of what exactly happened.

When netizens found out about this, they became furious and started heavily criticizing the family in the comments section of the posts:

The Ace family has faced problems before

This is not the first time that the couple landed in trouble (Image via Instagram / @austinmcbroom)

The Ace family used to upload YouTube videos on a regular basis, documenting the challenges in their daily lives, family antics, and pranks. In their early years they were among the most famous and active YouTubers. Moreover, Catherine also disclosed she secretly wed Austin in 2020.

However, their recent backlash regarding the giveaway is not the first time that The Ace Family has got into trouble. They have a history of being accused of scamming people, as seen by the several lawsuits they are now dealing with. This includes one from a cosmetics firm accusing Cathering of orchestrating a "coup" in connection with a boxing match in Austin.

Moreover, in 2019, YouTuber Cole Carrigan claimed that McBroom and two other people had r*ped his friend in a Miami hotel. In a 15-minute video that Carrigan provided, he showed screenshots of the messages between his friend and McBroom, images of a bloody bed sheet, and the testimony of another alleged victim.

However, in response, Austin said that Carrigan falsely accused him for money. Nothing further was revealed about the matter.